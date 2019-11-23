Preview: Denver Nuggets look to extend winning streak against Suns

For the second time this season, the Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns at Pepsi Center.

Phoenix (8-7) enters Sunday’s game on a bit of a high after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak. Despite their struggles in recent weeks, the Suns are still one of the more balanced teams in the NBA, with both their offensive (ninth) and defensive rating (12th) in the top half of the league. Phoenix has missed Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes in several games this week, as both veterans have been welcome additions on both ends of the floor.

Denver will be looking to extend its winning streak to five games with a win over the Suns. The Nuggets have used their defense to win slow, grind-it-out games this season, which is certainly a change from prior seasons. With wins against the Rockets and Celtics this week (including holding both offenses to their season-low in points), Denver continues to establish itself as one of the premier teams in the league.

The Nuggets won that first matchup between the teams last month, although it was a nail-biting affair that went down to the final seconds, when Torrey Craig blocked Devin Booker’s game-winning attempt around the basket in overtime.

Here are three keys to Sunday’s matchup:

Slowing down Booker

Although Phoenix has six players averaging double-figures in scoring (not including Deandre Ayton, who has only played in one game due to a suspension), the Suns’ offense is driven by Booker, who is once again showcasing his impressive scoring and playmaking abilities.

The 23-year-old guard is averaging 24.9 points and 6.0 assists per game heading into Saturday’s clash with the Timberwolves, and he is doing so on eye-opening efficiency. With 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 48.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Booker owns a 65.9 true shooting percentage, which ranks 17th in the league (behind a majority of big men).

Denver’s Gary Harris will have another challenge on the defensive end against Booker and the Suns, though he was certainly up to the task in the first matchup between these two teams. In that 108-107 win for the Nuggets, Harris held Booker to 1-of-4 shooting when he was directly matched up with the Suns’ dynamic young guard.

Can Denver’s offense break out?

The 2019-20 Nuggets have resembled the Grit and Grind Grizzlies teams more than the Nuggets fans are accustomed to watching in recent seasons. With the league’s slowest pace and a fourth-ranked defense, Denver has brought opponents to a halt with their defensive prowess this season.

As mentioned earlier, Phoenix has been an above-average team on the defensive end so far this season, but there are still areas to attack for Denver. For one, the Suns struggle to keep opponents off the free-throw line (they rank 27th in opponent free throw rate) and can be exploited in the mid-range, where the Nuggets’ offense thrives. Opponents have connected on 44.6 percent of their mid-range shots this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Look for Jamal Murray to get to his spots in the mid-range, where he should find some success. In the first meeting against Phoenix, Murray dropped 27 points and was able to get to the free throw line 11 times.

Winning the battle on the boards

The Suns are one of the more interesting teams in the league when it comes to rebounding. Although Phoenix ranks sixth in the league in opponent offensive rebounding percentage (i.e. the Suns are a great defensive rebounding squad), they rank 27th in their own offensive rebound percentage.

Meanwhile, Denver is above average on the glass on both ends of the floor, ranking seventh in offensive rebound percentage and 11th in opponent offensive rebound percentage. In the teams’ first meeting this season, Phoenix outrebounded Denver 54-45, which included a 10-8 advantage in offensive rebounds.

If the Nuggets can gain the advantage on the offensive glass, it will go a long way in securing their fifth-consecutive win.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Sunday’s game will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV (Radio: KKSE 92.5 FM).