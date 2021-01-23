Denver Nuggets 130, Phoenix Suns 126: Three takeaways

The Nuggets wouldn’t let a 14-point deficit deter them as they managed to rally to secure a 130-126 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns.

If it sounds familiar, it should. Denver trailed its first matchup with the Suns by 16 and came back to take a lead, only to see Chris Paul ice the game for Phoenix on New Year’s Day at Ball Arena. Fortunately for the Nuggets, there would be no Déjà vu for Michael Malone’s team.

Nikola Jokić, to no surprise, led the charge for Denver, putting up his 15th consecutive double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists and three steals. The Nuggets would have six double-digit scorers in the contest (Jokić, Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, and Monte Morris). Devin Booker paced the Suns with 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists before succumbing to an injury in overtime.

Denver’s dominance in the paint was the impetus for its win as the visitors outscored Phoenix 80-48 in that area. The Nuggets are now 7-3 in their last 10 games.

"We're starting to get things back going [to their best]," Morris said of the Nuggets' recent success. "If we just stay together and not get complacent, we start attacking earlier, we're going to have that swagger back."

The Nuggets will now look to sweep its back-to-back with the Suns when they go head-to-head again Saturday (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways

Morris provides spark

Although Jokić had another MVP-caliber performance, the argument could be made that Morris’ play was the spark behind Denver’s comeback victory.

"Monte has been incredible off the bench for us [this season]," Malone said. "His overall confidence right now [is high]...He's been a really important piece of what we've done here these last few years. I just love how confident and aggressive he's playing."

"We've said that for a couple of years now, when Monte plays like that, he's a difference-maker. That's how he's played every night for us [this season], which is great to see."

Morris was electric, making all 32 of his minutes impactful on both ends, and finished the night with 17 points, three assists, and a steal to just one turnover. Morris’ biggest play of the contest might have come on his second-to-last bucket in the fourth quarter. Murray leaped up to catch an errant pass from Chris Paul and launched a pass down the court to Morris. With Mikal Bridges draped on him, Morris powered through for a layup that cut the deficit to just one. It proves just how steady the reserve guard can be in big moments.

"I just like how he controls the game, he plays the right way," Michael Porter Jr. said. "If he scores 20 one night or five the next, it doesn't matter to him. He's just trying to play the right way and get his team a win."

Second-half defense delivers

The Nuggets entered halftime trailing the Suns by 14, largely due to their struggles to defend downtown. In the opening 24 minutes, Phoenix hit 11 threes on 44 percent shooting and shot 58.3 percent overall. It appeared to be a recipe for disaster, but Denver was able to quickly turn things around after aggressive getting after it on the defensive end in the second half.

Phoenix shot just 43.2 percent overall in the second half of the game and made just five threes. Murray, Harris, P.J. Dozier, and Jokić were a big part of that effort, combining for six steals in the second half. The Nuggets' aggressiveness in the passing lanes helped the team forced 16 turnovers on the night, which it was able to score 22 points off of. Murray led the charge with three steals in the game.

"That was our discussion at halftime, I challenged our starters [to improve defensively]," Malone said. "We didn't defend anybody and they didn't feel us...That was the challenge and I'm proud of our guys because they answered the bell."

Malone later added, "In the second half, we defended and won the game."

MPJ returns

After almost a month away from basketball due to health and safety protocols, Porter Jr. made his long-awaited return Friday night. There were some clear signs of rust, but his involvement in the fourth quarter – playing seven minutes – shows his value to Michael Malone’s team.

Porter Jr. came off the bench to finish with seven points, six boards on 3 of 7 shooting in 20 minutes of action. Although Porter wasn’t at his best, he was a +9 in plus/minus in the game and showed some spring late in the second quarter. He received a stunning no-look dime from Facundo Campazzo and slammed it home to cut the deficit to 44-36. Before his absence, Porter Jr. averaged 19.5 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds on 56.6 percent shooting.

"It was my first game, so I definitely had to get my feet under me," Porter Jr. said.