Denver Nuggets' 2019 Summer League schedule is released

The Denver Nuggets tip off their summer league against the Phoenix Suns at the Thomas & Mack Center at 9:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. Here is the rest of their schedule.

The NBA announced the 2019 Summer League schedule for all teams on Friday. Every NBA Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.