Denver Nuggets Stat of the Week: 35.1 percent 3-point shooting

The Denver Nuggets’ offense isn’t built around 3-point shooting.

While teams such as the Houston Rockets have found success by deploying an offense focused on 3-pointers and shots at the rim, the Nuggets have continued to thrive in a more balanced attack. Given the skill sets of their best offensive players (Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić), Denver is able to score from all areas on the court and certainly isn’t afraid to mix it up from time to time.

However, it is also no secret the 3-pointer plays a significant role in today’s NBA. Teams continue to take and make more threes each year than the year before, a trend that will likely continue in the 2019-20 season. Given the expected continuation of that trend, let’s take a look at Denver’s 3-point shooting last season and how it may evolve in the upcoming year.

In the 2017-18 campaign, Denver finished seventh in the league at 37.1 percent shooting from deep as a team. Given the number of quality shooters on the roster and the youth of the team’s core players, many expected another season of impressive 3-point shooting to follow in 2018-19. However, that wasn’t the case, as many of Denver’s best shooters struggled with injuries and a lack of rhythm, which caused a significant decrease in shooting efficiency from beyond the arc.

Ultimately, Denver shot 35.1 percent from downtown as a team, which ranked 17th in the league. Will Barton, Gary Harris and Jokić all saw their 3-point shooting decrease significantly from the 2017-18 season. Barton connected on just 34.2 percent from three last season, down from 37 percent the prior season. Harris shot 33.9 percent on 3-pointers in 2018-19, which was a far cry from his elite 39.6 percent in 2017-18. Finally, Denver’s All-Star big man fell to 30.7 percent from deep this past season after he shot 39.6 percent the year before.

Given their background of above-average to elite 3-point shooting, there is reason to believe the dip in efficiency can be attributed to injuries and the variance that comes along with 3-point shooting. Both Barton and Harris missed extended time due to various injuries that affected their lower bodies. Given the missed time and the strain on their legs throughout the season, it’s reasonable to expect their 3-point shooting to revert back to the mean in the upcoming season.

It should be mentioned that during his first two seasons in the league, Jokić shot 33.3 and 32.4 percent respectively. What should encourage Nuggets fans is the fact that in the playoffs, Jokić increased his attempts to four per game and shot 39.3 percent, which represents elite numbers for the All-NBA First Team center.

On a more positive note, the 2018-19 season saw Denver receive 3-point shooting boosts from Monte Morris and Malik Beasley, two key cogs off of the Nuggets’ bench. After playing in just three games during his rookie season, Morris broke out in a major way last season, with his 3-point shooting being one of the major surprises in his game. Morris shot 41.4 percent from deep, which was enough to make him an off-ball threat in Denver’s offense. Such a percentage shouldn’t be expected in the upcoming season, mainly because of Morris’ slow release (he shot just 2.8 threes per game) and his 3-point shooting history (he shot below 38 percent during his final two seasons at Iowa State).

Malik Beasley quickly became one of Denver’s most valuable shooters during the 2018-19 season. After two disappointing seasons to begin his career (in which the former first-round pick shot 32.1 and 34.1 percent respectively from three), Beasley became one of the most reliable bench scorers in the entire league last season. Beasley tweaked his jump shot during the 2018 offseason, which may have played the main role in helping him become a 40 percent 3-point shooter.

What was even more impressive about Beasley’s shooting was the volume of attempts. Beasley was second on the team at five 3-pointers attempted per game, which was just slightly below Murray’s 5.5 attempts per game. Given Beasley’s skill set and the downtick in shooting across most of Denver’s roster last season, his ability and willingness to enter a game and bomb away from deep was extremely valuable. Another impressive aspect of Beasley’s breakout season was his ability to stabilize his 3-point shooting in the playoffs (40.4 percent). As a team, the Nuggets connected on just 34.4 percent from deep in the 2019 playoffs. Moving forward, Beasley has certainly carved out a consistent role in head coach Michael Malone’s rotation through his ability to space the floor at an elite level.

Finally, Paul Millsap’s 3-point shooting improved to 36.5 percent, which marked the second-highest percentage of his career (his 39.1 percent in 2010-11 came on just 23 total attempts). As Millsap continues to age and refine his offensive game, it would benefit him and the team to continue focusing on 3-point shooting. If Millsap spends a little more time beyond the arc on offense, it could go a long way in preserving his body for more physical, inside play come playoff time.

Projecting how a team will shoot from beyond the arc in a given season can be risky and inaccurate. However, just going off of the history of Denver’s main players and the additions that will play a role in the rotation next season, the Nuggets are poised to at the very least improve on their 35.1 percent from the 2018-19 season.

Michael Porter Jr. projects to be at least an average shooter from deep in whatever playing time he gets in his rookie season. Although Jerami Grant isn’t the knockdown shooter his 39.2 percent would suggest (the 25-year-old shot 29.1 percent in 2017-18 and is a career 33.4 percent shooter), he should benefit from receiving more open looks in Denver’s free-flowing offense.

If most of Denver’s guards and wings can stay healthy and remain in a shooting rhythm throughout the season, there is good reason to believe that the team’s 3-point shooting should receive a boost back up to the 36-37 percent range it had stabilized in previous seasons.