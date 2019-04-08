Nuggets’ Stat Of The Week: 4/1-4/7

As the Denver Nuggets prepare for the playoffs, the focus is on playing at the highest level possible on both ends of the floor. After Denver went through a slump on the offensive end during a recent 2-4 skid, strong performances against the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers gave the team confidence on that end of the floor.

Although the Nuggets still have the 20th-ranked offense since the All-Star break, everyone knows what they are capable of when the ball is moving and shots are falling. The more important development for Denver in the second half of the season is the team’s stellar defense. Since the break, the Nuggets own the fifth-ranked defense in the league, which has allowed them to continue winning despite the aforementioned offensive struggles.

In the past week, Denver’s defense played a key role in generating quality offensive opportunities. As the Nuggets went 2-2 last week, they averaged 20.5 points per game off of turnovers. This marked a significant increase from Denver’s season average, where it ranks 18th in the league, generating 15.9 points scored off of turnovers per game.

To start the week the Nuggets had 28 points off of 24 turnovers from the Golden State Warriors. Denver followed up that performance with 20 points off of 11 Spurs turnovers and 19 points off of 14 turnovers by Portland. In Sunday’s shorthanded-loss to the Trail Blazers, Denver capped off the week with 15 points off of Portland’s 16 turnovers.

In wins over the Spurs and Trail Blazers, the Nuggets consistently caused turnovers and finished sequences with buckets on the other end.

The team’s recent defensive performances excite head coach Michael Malone, who knows how important it will be to be locked in on a consistent basis come playoff time.

"When we play the kind of defense that we're capable of and then you get your offense going, this is the team we envisioned going into the postseason that's going to allow us to be a really dangerous team,” Malone said following the win over San Antonio.

As the Nuggets prepare for the playoffs, they know that in order to play at their best, they must be active defensively and generate opportunities for easy offense. Last week provided a good look into what an active defense can do for Denver’s offense, and as the games slow down in the playoffs, creating points off of turnovers will help the offense continue to operate at a high level.

The Nuggets wrap up the regular season with a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves starting on Tuesday.