Nuggets Stat of The Week: 3/25-3/31

Ultimately, the Denver Nuggets will go as far as Nikola Jokić takes them. However, while the All-Star center is the driving force of Denver’s offense, even the best players need support from time to time. Enter Jamal Murray. The third-year point guard is capable of carrying the Nuggets’ offense from time to time, something the Nuggets would love to have happen on a regular basis in the playoffs.

While consistency continues to be an area Murray is working on, over the past week he produced when the Nuggets needed him. As the Denver went 2-2 with wins over the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, Murray knocked down his shots at a high rate, created quality offense for others and hit clutch shots.

Over the past week, Murray averaged 23 points per game on 55.7 percent shooting from the field. Both numbers are significant increases over his season averages of 18.3 points per game and 43.6 percent shooting from the field.

Murray thrived during Denver’s three wins, but he especially came up with key baskets down the stretch. Against Detroit, Murray knocked down two mid-range floaters with less than one-minute remaining in the game before hitting two free throws to seal the victory. In the 95-92 victory, Murray scored 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

Against the Thunder, Murray knocked down a key 3-pointer to all but clinch a Nuggets victory and complete the season sweep over Oklahoma City. Those were just three of the 27 points Murray scored on the night, as he shot 11-of-20 from the field.

In the win over Oklahoma City, Murray also provided strong playmaking and decision-making, as he dished out nine assists without committing a turnover.

"I thought this might have been Jamal Murray's best complete game in a Nuggets uniform,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said following the win. “I loved how he played tonight. He ran the team, he scored big baskets, and defended at a high level."

In fact, Murray only committed four turnovers the entire week, which was key to his success and consistency on the offensive end.

Murray can have a profound effect on the Nuggets’ offense when his shot is falling and the ball is moving. Denver is 19-8 when Murray scores at least 20 points this season. Furthermore, the Nuggets are 18-3 this season when Murray knocks down at least three 3-pointers in a game.

"(Consistency) will come with experience and learning as a student of a game,” Murray said. “I just have to find my rhythm and stick to it.”

As the Nuggets prepare for the playoffs, Murray will be counted on to provide scoring and playmaking on a nightly basis. If Murray continues to play with the same consistency he showcased over the past week, the Nuggets’ offense will be that much harder to stop, increasing the chances Denver makes an extended playoff run.