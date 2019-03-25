Nuggets Stat Of The Week: March 18-24

The Denver Nuggets have just wrapped up a 3-1 road trip and are heading into the final ten games of the regular season in a close battle for the first seed in the Western Conference.

In the weekly installments of this new article series, we will be taking a look at a key stat from Denver’s games in the prior week to better understand the team’s results and what they could mean moving forward.

In Denver’s four games last week, it’s clear that 3-point shooting played a significant role in the team’s three wins. The Nuggets shot 36.7 from beyond the arc in four games last week and more importantly, 40.1 percent in the three wins over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. In their lone loss of the week, the Nuggets connected on just 24.1 percent from beyond the arc against the Indiana Pacers.

Denver is no stranger to strong 3-point shooting, having ranked near the top ten in team 3-point percentage throughout the season. As things currently stand, the Nuggets are 11th in the league at 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, a strong factor in the team’s high-powered offense.

3-point shooting played a key role in the wins over Boston and Washington, as the Nuggets made comebacks in both games using strong shooting from beyond the arc, which also helped them maintain the lead late in both games.

Then against the Knicks, Denver used an early flurry of 3-pointers to gain control of the game and bury New York in a big deficit.

3-point shooting often plays a key role in the outcome of a game for Denver. The Nuggets have shot 37.1 percent from three in their 49 wins this season, while they have only connected on 32.7 percent in 23 losses.

Monte Morris is certainly aware of how Denver’s offense is setup to maximize the amount of quality 3-point shots. "Once we get in the paint, they have to be cognizant of the lob to Mason or the pocket pass to Nikola,” Morris said. “That makes the defense shift, so when we get into the paint, we can drive-and-kick. Everyone out there can space the floor so well."

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has plenty of quality shooters at his disposal, as there are six players that have received consistent playing time that have shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc this season. That number doesn’t even include Gary Harris and Nikola Jokić, who shot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc last season.

All five starters are capable of knocking down 3-pointers, and with Morris and Malik Beasley providing high-level shooting off the bench, Denver will always be prepared for a shootout. The one thing to watch for is Denver’s consistency from beyond the arc, as the team is vulnerable to extended shooting slumps that affect the team’s flow on the offensive end. However, Denver’s strong ball movement will always lead to the ball finding an open shooter, making it extremely difficult for defenses to shut down Denver’s outside attack.

Come playoff time, Denver’s 3-point shooting will be a key area of emphasis for both the Nuggets and their opponent. A hot streak from beyond the arc like the one Denver recently enjoyed will go a long way in further diversifying the offensive attack, while a cold slump could make the team more susceptible to a tough first-round series.

If the Nuggets’ personnel and recent play is any indication, they are well-prepared for a battle beyond the arc come April.