Nuggets start the new year off great with victory against Hornets

The Denver Nuggets are undefeated in 2024.

Denver defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 111-93, on the first day of the new year. The Nuggets move to 24-11 overall, 14-3 at home, and have won 11 of their last 13 games.

This was the second time this year that Denver has defeated the Hornets, now 7-21 on the season. Oddly enough, both games felt remarkably similar.

Denver took down Charlotte on December 23 by holding the Hornets to just 9 points in the third quarter while scoring 30 of their own.

Once again, the Nuggets used a huge third quarter to put Charlotte away. The Nuggets opened the quarter on a 30-6 run, eventually outscoring the Hornets, 40-17, after twelve minutes.

"Guys were locked in, and our defense was leading to offense," said head coach Michael Malone. "We took care of it in the second half. That's Denver Nugget basketball."

Collectively, Denver has outscored Charlotte, 70-26, in third quarters this season.

Jamal Murray led Denver in scoring with 25 points. He also dished out 7 assists. Michael Porter Jr. also reached 22 points 8-of-17 shooting.

As a team, the Nuggets made 51.9 percent of their field goals and 41.7 percent of their threes. It was a very efficient night.

Murray was on a mission early and reached 11 points on 50 percent shooting in the first quarter. Denver's bench checked in and gave great minutes. Zeke Nnaji contested multiple shots at the rim, resulting in a block, giving Denver a 24-18 lead at the break.

Porter Jr. had some nice plays in the second quarter: a stepback two-pointer after being run off the line, a curling three-pointer from an out-of-bounds play, and a great drop off pass to Aaron Gordon in transition. Unfortunately, a poor close to the quarter in which Charlotte went on an 8-0 run tied things up at halftime, 49-49.