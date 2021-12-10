Preview: Denver Nuggets look to split series against Spurs

In what became a new scheduling trend during the 2020-21 season, the Denver Nuggets will remain in San Antonio for a second consecutive matchup against the Spurs on Saturday.

Denver (12-13) will certainly be hoping for a different result than Thursday’s contest, which saw the Spurs control the boards and use a hot shooting night to comfortably secure a 123-111 victory. Although Nikola Jokić dropped a triple-double for a third straight game and Aaron Gordon scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Denver struggled to get stops and couldn’t match San Antonio’s firepower.

San Antonio (9-15) will be looking to replicate a similar formula from Thursday, using an up-tempo attack and an advantage on the offensive glass to generate plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities. The Spurs’ second unit also played a key role in Thursday’s win, dropping 47 points compared to 28 off Denver’s bench.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

AUSTIN RIVERS – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

WILL BARTON – NON-COVID ILLNESS. PROBABLE.

TUNE-IN: 6:30 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

The battle on the boards

You’re not going to win many games when you are outrebounded 54-33, which included a 14-5 discrepancy on the offensive glass.

Right from tip, San Antonio was successful in crashing the offensive glass and secured plenty of additional scoring opportunities. The final damage was 20 second-chance points for the Spurs, with crucial offensive rebounds often halting any slim momentum that Denver had built in hopes of making a second-half comeback.

On the season, the Spurs have been just about a league-average rebounding team on both ends of the floor, while the Nuggets have been an elite defensive rebounding team. Denver must end more possessions with a rebound on Saturday to limit the potential extra damage for San Antonio’s offense.

Get back in transition

One stark difference between this year’s Spurs squad and previous iterations under Gregg Popovich that was on full display Thursday night is San Antonio’s propensity to get out and run in transition.

San Antonio has been aggressive in pushing the ball in advantage situations, ranking third in the frequency of possessions beginning with a transition play (17.9 percent). According to Cleaning the Glass, this is the first season dating back to 2003-04 in which the Spurs are even in the top 10 in this category.

During Thursday’s contest, San Antonio got out in transition early and often, which resulted in 19 fast break points. The Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back, but they must be locked in defensively on Saturday to get back and defend in transition.

The battle of the benches

Although the Nuggets received some strong performances from Facundo Campazzo (12 points, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc) and JaMychal Green (nine points) off the bench in Thursday’s game, Denver’s overall second unit couldn’t keep up with San Antonio’s reserves.

Led by 21 points from Lonnie Walker IV and 14 points from Drew Eubanks, the Spurs’ second unit outscored Denver’s 47-28.

Look for a bounce-back performance from rookie guard Bones Hyland, who struggled to find a rhythm Thursday night and ultimately finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Given the shorthanded nature of Denver’s rotation, the Nuggets will certainly need the second unit to step up in hopes of ending the road trip with a victory.