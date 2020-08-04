Preview: Denver Nuggets look to continue momentum against Spurs

Despite being shorthanded once again, the Denver Nuggets pulled out a memorable overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday to regain some momentum as they continue on in their seeding games schedule.

Michael Porter Jr. was the standout performer for Denver (44-23), as he scored a career-high 37 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokić also spearheaded the offense with his 13th triple-double of the season (30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists).

Denver also received important contributions from Paul Millsap (17 points and six rebounds) and Monte Morris (17 points in the second half) as they prevailed in the back-and-forth contest.

The San Antonio Spurs enter Wednesday’s contest on the heels of a demoralizing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, in which Philadelphia’s Shake Milton knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over seven seconds remaining.

San Antonio (29-37) is part of a group of teams chasing the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Spurs are currently two games behind Memphis but will have to fend off other teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers to earn the right to play in the play-in game for that final playoff spot.

Here are three storylines to watch for in Wednesday’s contest.

Can Denver exploit San Antonio’s defense?

The 2019-20 Spurs are unlike the Spurs teams of the past two-plus decades under Gregg Popovich. San Antonio has struggled mightily on the defensive end this season, ranking 24th in defensive rating (per Cleaning the Glass, which excludes garbage time).

A key issue with the Spurs’ defense is their inability to generate turnovers, ranking 27th in opponent turnover percentage this season. Although San Antonio has done a solid job in preventing shot attempts at the rim and from the corners, teams have been able to get off a healthy amount of mid-range and 3-point attempts against the Spurs’ defense, while opponents have shot extremely well from most areas of the floor against their defense.

For a Nuggets offense that relies on the mid-range, the Spurs’ defense should present a welcomed opportunity to find a rhythm. Although Denver doesn’t attack the rim or attempt many threes, the Spurs have struggled to defend those areas of the floor, thus opening up opportunities for players such as Porter Jr. to stand out.

Who will win the mid-range battle?

When you think of San Antonio’s offense, you think of the mid-range, and with good reason. The Spurs rank first in the frequency of shots coming from the mid-range (41.8 percent) and second in field-goal percentage from that area of the floor (44.1 percent).

Considering that the Spurs rank last in the frequency of shots coming around the rim and 28th in the frequency of shots coming from beyond the arc, limiting their effectiveness in the mid-range can go a long way in derailing their offense.

Luckily for the Nuggets, they have excelled when defending the mid-range. Denver ranks fourth in opponent field-goal percentage from that area of the floor and eighth in the frequency of opponent shots coming from the mid-range.

If Denver, who relies on the mid-range a lot on offense itself, can limit San Antonio’s effectiveness inside the arc, it will go a long way in securing a key advantage in Wednesday’s game.

Winning the turnover battle could prove crucial

As mentioned earlier, the Spurs struggle to create turnovers on defense. However, San Antonio is elite at taking care of the ball on the other end of the floor, sporting the league’s lowest turnover percentage.

The Spurs have only coughed up the ball on 12.2 percent of their possessions this season, which has played a key role in their offense ranking 12th in the league according to Cleaning the Glass.

Denver is right around the middle of the pack when it comes to forcing turnovers (14th to be exact) but also thrives in valuing each possession on offense, owning the 10th-best turnover percentage.

Given the similarities between the two offenses, Wednesday’s contest may come down to who has the possession advantage.

Wednesday’s game will tip at 2 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).