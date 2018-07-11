The Denver Nuggets Sign Rookie Jarred Vanderbilt

DENVER, July 11, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie forward Jarred Vanderbilt to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Vanderbilt, 6-9, 214, was selected by Denver with the 41st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He appeared in 14 games as a freshman for Kentucky, averaging 5.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.0 minutes per game. The 19-year-old from Houston averaged 28.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists as a senior at Victory Prep School. Vanderbilt played for the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit and was also a member of the U.S. U16 National Team that won Gold at the 2015 FIBA U16 Americas.