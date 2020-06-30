Nuggets sign Tyler Cook to Two-Way contract

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Tyler Cook to a replacement two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Cook, 6-8, 255, most recently appeared in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season totaling 19 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. He also played in 29 games (10 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League holding averages of 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.2% from the field in 21.3 minutes per game.

Cook originally signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Aug. 13, 2019 after spending training camp in Denver. Cook went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa where he played three seasons, averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 93 total games (92 starts).