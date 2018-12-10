Denver Nuggets Sign Nick Young, Waive Brandon Goodwin

DENVER, December 10, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young to the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA. Additionally, they have waived guard Brandon Goodwin, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Young, 6-7, 210, spent the 2017-18 season with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 80 games (eight starts) and averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds en route to an NBA Championship. The 11-year NBA veteran has averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 37.6% from three-point range in 716 career games (201 starts) with Golden State, L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, L.A. Clippers and Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles, CA native was drafted 16th overall by the Wizards in the 2007 NBA Draft after spending three years at the University of Southern California. Young will wear #34 for the Nuggets.

Goodwin, 6-2, 180, was signed by Denver on Nov. 29 with the injury hardship relief exception. He did not appear in a game for the Nuggets. Goodwin is averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.67 steals in nine games with the Memphis Hustle of the G League this season.