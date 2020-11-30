Nuggets sign center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein

The Denver Nuggets have signed center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Hartenstein, 7-0, 249, appeared in 23 games (two starts) for the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 65.7% from the field in 11.6 minutes per game. He has appeared in a total if 51 games (two starts) over two seasons with Houston, owning averaging of 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds on 59.3% field goal shooting.

The 22-year-old big man has also played across three seasons in the NBA G League for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 15.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.41 blocks and 25.7 minutes while shooting 59.7% from the filed in 78 total games (51 starts). He averaged an impressive 24.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 14 games in 2019-20.

The Eugene, Oregon native was drafted with the 43rd overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft after playing internationally since the 2014-15 season for the Artland Dragons of the German Pro B league and most recently Zalgiris of the Lithuanian LKL. At the age of 11, Hartenstein relocated from Oregon to Germany where his father was playing professional basketball. In addition to playing professionally in Germany and Lithuania, Isaiah has represented Germany in four FIBA events as well as playing for the World Select Team at the 2017 Nike Hoops Summit.