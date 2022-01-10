Denver Nuggets Sign James Ennis III to 10-Day Contract

DENVER, January 10, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward James Ennis III to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Ennis III, 6-6, 215, has appeared in four games this season for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the field in 10.5 minutes per game.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 392 career games (140 starts) in eight seasons, averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 20.4 minutes with Miami, Memphis, New Orleans, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Orlando, Brooklyn and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Ventura, CA native was drafted with the 50th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and was traded to the Miami Heat in a draft night deal. Ennis III played two seasons at Long Beach State where he averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.1 minutes.