Denver Nuggets Sign Davon Reed to Two-Way Contract

DENVER, January 9, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Denver also waived two-way center Petr Cornelie in a related move.

Reed, 6-5, 208, signed a total of three 10-day contracts with Denver (12/4, 12/9 and 12/30) before being signed to a two-way contract. He has appeared in 12 games (two starts) for the Nuggets this season, averaging 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes per game.

He has also appeared in eight games (all starts) this season with the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.90 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. He played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Las Vegas Summer League entry as well.

Reed, 26, previously appeared in 31 career NBA games for the Phoenix Suns (21 games in 2017-18) and Indiana Pacers (10 games in 2018-19). He has appeared in 94 career G-League games (89 starts) for Northern Arizona, Fort Worth, Sioux Falls and Grand Rapids, averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The New Jersey native was drafted with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent four years at the University of Miami where he was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and ACC All-Third Team in 2017.

Cornelie, 26, appeared in 13 games for Denver this season, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game. Cornelie was signed to a two-way contract prior to this season after being drafted by the Nuggets with the 53rd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.