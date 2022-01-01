Denver Nuggets Sign Carlik Jones to 10-Day Contract

DENVER, January 1, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Jones, 6-1, 185, has appeared in three games for the Dallas Mavericks this season, averaging 1.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 6.4 minutes per game. He has also appeared in 10 games for the Texas Legends of the G League, averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.30 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

The Cincinnati, OH native went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing his final collegiate season at Louisville University where he averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.37 steals in 19 games (all starts) and was named ACC All-First Team as well an AP All-American Honorable Mention. Tucker spent his first three years at Radford University before transferring to Louisville. Overall he appeared in 118 games (106 starts), averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.28 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.