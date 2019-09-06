Denver Nuggets sign Bol Bol to two-way contract
The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie center Bol Bol to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Bol, 7-2, 220, was selected with the 44th overall pick by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by the Nuggets in a draft-night trade. He appeared in nine games as a freshman for Oregon in 2018-19, averaging 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 29.8 minutes before a season-ending foot injury. Bol reached double-figure scoring in every game and tallied four double-doubles.
The 19-year-old native of Khartoum, Sudan, is the son of former NBA great Manute Bol who played 10 seasons for the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.
