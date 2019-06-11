Denver Nuggets show support for Kevin Durant on Twitter

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: Jun 11, 2019

The NBA was deeply affected by Kevin Durant’s injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and several Nuggets expressed their support for the Golden State Warriors star on social media.

Here are some of their reactions:

