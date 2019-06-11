Denver Nuggets show support for Kevin Durant on Twitter
The NBA was deeply affected by Kevin Durant’s injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and several Nuggets expressed their support for the Golden State Warriors star on social media.
Here are some of their reactions:
Pray for kev
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 11, 2019
Get well big bro! Much love and respect pic.twitter.com/GLLAjPDxMX
— Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) June 11, 2019
Praying hard for KD right now!!!
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 11, 2019
Prayers up to KD man. Hate to see that
— Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) June 11, 2019
