Denver Nuggets Share Thoughts on STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting

The senseless shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Wednesday afternoon rocked an entire nation and the impact of the tragic event could be felt throughout Pepsi Center during Game 5 of the semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, a resident of the Highland Ranch neighborhood, got emotional during his pregame press conference as his daughters attend school in the area.

“I know thoughts and prayers are never enough, but one student was killed, eight were injured today. From myself, our team, our organization, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those families, students, school administrators, everybody that was there today.”

He added, “Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department that was there on top of it in a matter of minutes and all of the first responders that were there.

“It’s a shame – my girls have been in a lockout twice in the last month…I don’t have the answers, but something must change.”

The Nuggets also reflected on the tragic incident in Highland Ranch.

“For it not to be safe for kids in school, it’s tragic,” Jamal Murray said after the game. “We all have to get better as human beings and that’s something you can’t really get away from. It’s unfortunate.”

“It’s devastating, it’s sad anything like that happens,” Will Barton added. “It’s tough to read about it, hear about it. It’s someone’s kids and I feel for them as a parent, for any kid in school that had to witness it and affected by it. It’s just a sad scene and hopefully, we can get past stuff like that and stop doing things like that.”

Prior to Game 5, the Nuggets held a moment of silence for the victims at STEM.