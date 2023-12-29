Nuggets seek tenth victory in eleven tries in game against Thunder

The Denver Nuggets can secure their tenth victory in eleven tries in their second game in two nights.

The Nuggets complete a back-to-back with a Friday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Reggie Jackson — QUESTIONABLE (Skin Lesion)

Collin Gillespie — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Aaron Gordon — OUT (Face/Hand Lacerations)

Jay Huff — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Michael Porter Jr. — QUESTIONABLE (Left Quadriceps Contusion)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Oklahoma City:

Ousmane Dieng — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Keyontae Johnson — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Denver has been practically unbeatable as of late. They've won 10 of their last 11 games, their one loss fittingly coming at the hands of the Thunder.

Denver took down Oklahoma City on the road by 33 points in October, their second-largest margin of victory this season. However, the Thunder avenged that defeat on December 16 and handed the Nuggets their second home loss, 118-117. The team struggled greatly with defending the perimeter and allowed the most blow-bys of the season, according to head coach Michael Malone.

That's not out of the norm, by the way, for the Thunder. The young Thunder average the most drives to the rim in the NBA, according to Second Spectrum; their MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leads all players in drives, and not too far down that list is Jalen Williams, who's averaging 28.3 points per game in his last three showings.

Denver will have to account for those two downhill pests along with the three-point shooting and shot-blocking big man, Chet Holmgren, who recorded 8 rejections the last time these two teams faced off. That core of Holmgren, Williams, and Gilgeous-Alexander presents a lot of athleticism and two-way talent.

The Nuggets are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 37-point blowout against the Memphis Grizzlies. In that game, Nikola Jokić recorded a triple-double on a perfect shooting line. Jamal Murray has also been playing some excellent basketball and is averaging 24.2 points on 52.9 percent from the field and 55.9 percent from three-point land in his last 6 games.

This is Denver's eighth back-to-back of the season, the most in the NBA. They sit one game ahead of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference standings and are 13-2 at home. Fans could be in for a great one between two of the best teams in the entire league.