Denver Nuggets Season Review: Will Barton

The Numbers:

Games: 43, PPG: 11.5, RPG: 4.6, FG: .402

The Season: Securing a new contract in the summer of 2018, Will Barton had big expectations for his 2018-19 season. In the opening game of the season against the Clippers in Los Angeles, he showcased why the Nuggets did everything in their power to keep him. He was a menace on both sides of the floor and finished the night with 19 points, five boards and two blocks.

Barton would follow it up three nights later, where he was having a strong performance against the Suns at the Nuggets home opener. The small forward had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists up until the midway point of the third quarter. Then at the 8:39 mark of the game, Barton went in for a layup and landed awkwardly after scoring. He was carted off the game and it was later determined he had a hip injury. That setback would rob the 28-year-old of 38 games.

When Barton returned to the lineup on Jan. 12, he was still an effective player on defense, but it took him some to get back into rhythm on offense. According to Barton, it was the first major injury of his career and it took him a while to regain his confidence.

"Any season you come in with a lot of high expectations for yourself and the team, and then you get injured and miss half the season, it's tough to come back and you're not the same,” Barton acknowledged after the season.

He added, “I've never been through it (being injured) before. Some days you feel better than others and some days you don't feel as good. It was tough, but it comes with the game."

Although Barton had to work his way back from injury, he did manage to save some of his best performances for critical games in the Nuggets season. Filling in for an injured Jamal Murray at point guard against Memphis on Jan. 29, Barton sparked one of the biggest comeback wins in franchise history as Denver overcame a 25-point deficit to secure a 95-92 victory. It was Barton’s three-pointer with 43.9 seconds left that gave the team its first lead of that game.

After struggling in the first round of the playoffs, Barton became a valuable player for the Nuggets in the second round as he averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

"Anytime you can bounce back from something like that and go out there and play hard and still contribute, you feel good about that," Barton said.

PLUS/MINUS

Barton now has an offseason to continue to work his way back to his best, which should bode well for the Nuggets. In the 2017-18 season, he became one of the more effective swingmen in the NBA as he grinded his way into the starting five and averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

UNDERAPPRECIATED FACT:

Have you seen this man’s wardrobe?