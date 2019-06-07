Denver Nuggets Season Review: Isaiah Thomas

The Numbers:

Games: 12, PPG: 8.1, APG: 1.9, FG: .343

THE SEASON:

Isaiah Thomas joined the Nuggets in a move that was a mutually beneficial proposition for both sides. For the Nuggets, it was a chance to add a two-time All-Star on a one-year deal with the hope of adding scoring punch and leadership to the reserve unit. And for Thomas, it was an opportunity to reunite with head coach Michael Malone, the man who sparked the guard’s breakout 20.3 points per game 2013-14 season in Sacramento.

“In this league, a lot of people will tell you what you want to hear, he’s a guy that tells you what you need to hear,” Thomas said of Malone, according to the Denver Post.

Thomas debuted for the Nuggets on Feb. 13 after missing 11 months while recovering from a hip injury he initially suffered as a member of the Boston Celtics. In his first four games, there were flashes of the player who was one of the NBA’s top closers at his best He had a solid February, averaging 11.3 points and shooting 40 percent from three in under 17 minutes per game.

Thomas’ impact was felt on and off the court throughout the season. Thomas returned to the city in which he became a two-time all-star when the Nuggets faced the Celtics on March 18 in one of the most emotional games of the season for Denver. He played seven minutes at TD Garden on the same night the Nuggets clinched their first playoff berth in six years and the Boston faithful showered their former star with an outpour of appreciation for his time with the team.

Off the court, he was a valuable mentor to several of the Nuggets’ young players.

“He’s probably annoyed at me because I ask him so many questions,” Malik Beasley said. “He’s been through it all. Last pick to MVP candidate. He’s seen it all.”

UNDERAPPRECIATED FACT

Isaiah Thomas was close with Nipsey Hustle and posted several touching tributes to the late hip-hop artist.