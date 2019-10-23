Nuggets Season Predictions Review: Denver expected to be elite in 2019-20 NBA season

After months of waiting, the Nuggets’ regular-season opener tips off Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Featuring one of the deepest rosters in franchise history, the Nuggets are expected to be one of the Western Conference’s contending teams. Can they build on last year’s surprise run to Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals?

Media Projections:

ESPN: Fourth in the West

“They added Jerami Grant, an elastic stretch 4 who can switch and guard basically all five positions, from the repositioning Thunder, which might be one of the best moves of the offseason.”

Sports Illustrated: N/A

“They’re the perfect regular-season team, but in the playoffs you need a perimeter guy you know can go get a bucket, bail you out and make plays. Jamal Murray has the potential.”

Yahoo Sports: Fourth in the West

NBA.com: Third overall

“If the Nuggets are healthy, it will be fascinating to see how coach Michael Malone manages a rotation that now includes Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr.”

The Athletic: Four votes for First in the West, two votes for Third, two votes for fourth

NBC Sports: First in the West (Kurt Helin), Second (Dan Feldman)

“I’m comfortable that systems and continuity will keep Denver and Utah at the top of the regular season standings.”

Nuggets.com:

Alex Labidou: First in the West

Eric Spyropoulos: Second in the West

Key Player: Nikola Jokić

Duh.

Biggest question: Can Jamal Murray take the next step?

Murray has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his three years with the Nuggets, the key for the 22-year-old is if he can become a more efficient player. He’s a career 43.2 percent shooter, but he’s got the potential to be a 50/40/90 player in the NBA – a goal he’s publicly admitted he’d like to reach. If he does, he could be considered as one of the upper echelon guards in the league by the end of the season.

X-Factor: Jerami Grant

The Nuggets’ biggest acquisition of the offseason gives the team a new dimension both on offense and defense. The 25-year-old power forward adds much-needed athleticism to Denver’s frontcourt and his ability to block shots (he has a 7-foot-3 wingspan) gives Nuggets head coach Michael Malone the versatility to adjust according to matchups. On offense, he has underrated speed and is deadly from behind the arc, as shown last season where he shot 39.2 percent from downtown.

