Nuggets Rockets Watch Party

Enjoy a Nuggets themed atmosphere even when the team is on the road. Join your fellow basketball fans as they cheer on Denver's home team when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 5:30pm live on Altitude Sports. This week’s Denver Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser will be held at View House Downtown. Every Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser features appearances by Supermascot Rocky and the Nuggets Dancers! There are also ticket giveaways, prize raffles for autographed items and memorabilia, and of course, great specials courtesy of Budweiser. Tip-off is at 6pm, but the party starts at 5:30pm with the Nuggets pregame show.