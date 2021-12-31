Preview: Denver Nuggets kick off 2022 against Rockets

2021 was a rollercoaster year for the Denver Nuggets.

The excitement generated by the addition of Aaron Gordon and the MVP season of Nikola Jokić was balanced by key injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. As the 2021-22 season hits full swing at the start of 2022, Denver is hoping for a little more luck and consistency on their side.

The Nuggets (17-16) will find themselves in a familiar place to begin the new year: on the road. Denver heads to The Lone Star State for a two-game road trip that begins in Houston. The Mile High squad will be going for its third win in a row Saturday.

Houston has fallen back down to earth following a seven-game winning streak last month and is 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Rockets have struggled mightily on the defensive end, owning the 30th-ranked defense heading into Friday’s slate of games.

Denver narrowly won the first meeting between the two teams back on November 6.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

MONTE MORRIS – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

ZEKE NNAJI – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

AARON GORDON – LEFT HAMSTRING SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

AUSTIN RIVERS – RIGHT THUMB SPRAIN. QUESTIONABLE.

VLATKO CANCAR - NON-COVID ILLNESS. QUESTIONABLE.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

BONES HYLAND - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

JEFF GREEN - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT

TUNE-IN: 6 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Attack the glass

Perhaps the new year and this matchup against the Rockets will help Denver rediscover its success on the glass, particularly on the offensive end.

The Nuggets rank fifth on the defensive glass but 29th in offensive rebound percentage this season, a far cry from the dominance in recent years on the boards. Houston has been about average on the offensive glass but has struggled to limit offensive rebounds for opponents. The Rockets entered Friday at 27th in opponent offensive rebound percentage.

Saturday’s contest is a prime opportunity for the Nuggets to set the tone on the boards for 2022.

Take advantage of mistakes

It’s no surprise to see a young, rebuilding team like the Rockets struggle in key areas. One notable struggle has been the inability to take care of the ball, as Houston ranks 30th in turnover percentage, coughing it up on 17.6 percent of its possessions.

Although Denver’s defense has been slightly below average in terms of forcing turnovers, the Rockets will certainly cough it up and give the Nuggets opportunities to capitalize on those mistakes.

Considering that Houston ranks last in transition defense this season, the Mile High squad must look to push the pace to benefit from the Rockets’ mistakes.

The battle at the rim

Houston’s offense has one of the most extreme shot distributions in the league. A staggering 82.3 percent of the team’s total shot attempts have come at the rim or from beyond the arc as the Rockets look to avoid the mid-range as much as possible.

41.3 percent of those shot attempts have come within four feet of the rim, the highest frequency in the league this season by almost four percent. Houston has converted those attempts at a 63.5 percent clip, right around league average.

Meanwhile, Denver’s defense has been effective in limiting shot attempts at the rim, but opponents have connected on 69.2 percent of those attempts, the highest mark in the league.

On the other end of the floor, Houston’s defense has allowed plenty of shot attempts at the basket and teams have hit on 65.7 percent of those attempts, thus presenting Denver’s offense with a key area to attack on Saturday.