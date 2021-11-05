Preview: Denver Nuggets open homestand vs. Houston Rockets

The Denver Nuggets will certainly be excited to see the familiar sights of the Mile High City for the next 10 days following two losses on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week.

Denver (4-4) kicks off a five-game homestand Saturday against the Houston Rockets and looks to get back on track following two losses against the Grizzlies, the second of which saw Denver nearly make a 20-point comeback.

Houston (1-7) is in the initial stages of a rebuild following the selection of four rookies in this year’s draft, led by second overall pick Jalen Green. Houston is a young team that has given the keys to the offense to young guards like Green and Kevin Porter Jr., which has led to some growing pains, as one would expect.

Denver swept the season series 3-0 against Houston last season.

Let’s take a look at some keys to the first meeting between these two teams this season. Saturday’s contest will also mark the debut of the Nuggets’ 2021-22 City Edition uniforms.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

VLATKO ČANČAR – LEFT HIP STRAIN. OUT.

TUNE-IN: 3 p.m. MT, Altitude 2 and 92.5FM

Take care of the ball

Although Houston has struggled to begin the season, the Rockets have been reasonably effective on the defensive end of the floor to start the season, ranking 19th in defensive rating heading into Friday’s slate of games. This has mainly been fueled by avoiding fouls and being an average defensive rebounding team, but Houston has had success forcing turnovers on regular basis.

Teams have turned it over on 14.8 percent of their possessions against the Rockets this season, which is right around the league average rate. On the other end, Denver has struggled to take care of the ball this season, ranking 28th in turnover percentage at 17.1 percent.

If the Nuggets can value each possession and limit turnovers, it will go a long way in helping the offense find a rhythm, while also making life more difficult for Houston’s offense without many transition opportunities.

Attack the basket early and often

It’s no secret that the Nuggets have struggled to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Following Wednesday’s loss to Memphis, Denver fell to just 30 percent from downtown on the season.

However, the Nuggets have thrived inside the arc, especially around the rim, where they have converted 70.2 percent of their attempts.

Houston’s defense has been vulnerable in the paint to begin the season, as teams have taken 34.8 percent of their attempts from within four feet of the basket and finished at a 68.1 percent clip, which is the fourth-highest percentage in the league. Look for Denver to attack the paint early and often to take advantage of Houston’s lack of rim protection.

Defending the three and the key

The Rockets have long been a team at the forefront of the influence of analytics when it comes to shot distribution. Even with a new regime leading the way both in the front office and coaching staff, Houston still focuses on taking “analytic-friendly” shots.

The Rockets rank first in the league in the frequency of shot attempts coming at the rim (41.2 percent of their total attempts) and 15th in frequency of shot attempts coming from deep (37.9 percent). Naturally, Houston ranks 28th in the frequency of mid-range shot attempts at just 20.9 percent.

Although Denver has been effective in limiting shot attempts at the rim, teams have had success finishing around the basket to the tune of 66.5 percent. Houston’s offense will certainly test Denver’s defense Saturday afternoon.