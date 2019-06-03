Denver Nuggets 2018-19 season review: Jamal Murray

Numbers:

18.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds per game

Jamal Murray took another step in his development during the 2018-19 campaign, his third in the NBA. Murray’s scoring increased from 16.7 points to 18.2 points per game, while he grabbed more rebounds and dished out more assists per game in a slightly larger role within the offense.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Murray’s season was his playoff debut. At just 22 years old, Murray averaged 21.3 points and 4.7 assists per game while playing 36.3 minutes per contest. Murray stepped up when the Nuggets needed him most. After falling behind 1-0 in the series and by 19 points in Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, Murray dropped 21 points in the fourth quarter alone to lead Denver to victory.

Murray scored 34 points in back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers in the conference semifinals, the latter of which allowed Denver to even the series at 2-2. Murray went toe-to-toe with four-time all-star Damian Lillard in that second-round series, as the third-year guard averaged 23.6 points, six rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

“Overall, I thought Jamal was remarkable in the playoffs,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “What I saw was inconsistency at times, which is what happens with most young players not named Nikola Jokić. I thought he (Jamal) took a huge step in this postseason."

There were countless moments throughout the regular season in which Murray showcased his potential. From his 48-point outburst against the Boston Celtics in early November to his 34-point second half against the Sacramento Kings in January.

Murray possesses the ability to score from all areas of the court, which makes it extremely difficult to stop him when his shot is falling. What allowed Murray to have a more profound impact on Denver’s offense is the unique two-man game between Murray and his All-Star big man.

However, this isn’t your ordinary pick-and-roll combination. Murray’s ability and willingness to set physical screens has unlocked him as a screener and roll man for Jokić.

Throughout the regular season, Denver ran 171 plays with Murray as the screener and Jokić as the ball handler. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that combination averaged 1.30 points per direct pick which tied for the best in the NBA.

Murray’s ability to analyze the floor and decide whether to roll to the rim or pop out for an open jumper played a key role in the duo’s success this season. "Jamal has some unteachable instincts that allow these two guys to improvise," Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman said.

That two-man games reveals a lot of options for the Nuggets’ offense. "Teams can double-team him (Jokić) in the post, but when he's got the ball up top, he's unguardable,” Malone said during the playoffs. “Because if you want to put two players on the ball, you've got Jamal, who is a pick-and-pop threat who can also drive to the basket. I've not seen anything like this in many, many years -- if ever."

It’s safe to say that the Murray- Jokić two-man game will continue to fluster defenses and raise Denver’s offense for years to come.

After Murray showcased growth and development during his third season in the league, where does the young guard go from here? For his head coach, it all starts with consistency.

“For Jamal it's continuing to develop how he approaches the game and the offseason,” Malone said. “It's about how do I become a better player, a more consistent player. And these are conversations I've had with him. That is what Jamal has to mature to and I have no doubt that he will.”