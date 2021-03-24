Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude back-to-back against Toronto Raptors

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but the Denver Nuggets opened their road trip with a victory in Orlando Tuesday, holding off a second-half comeback for a 110-99 win.

Nikola Jokić (28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) secured his first triple-double against the Magic, while Denver stepped it up on the defensive end, holding Orlando to 44.3 percent shooting from the field. The Nuggets also finished with 12 steals and seven blocks in the win.

Now, Denver (26-17) must quickly regroup ahead of the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

MORE: Three takeaways from ORL game

The Raptors, playing in Tampa Bay for the 2020-21 season, are currently in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, which continued at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Monday, a team that had previously lost 20 games in a row before that matchup.

Toronto (17-26) has rarely enjoyed a completely healthy squad this season, as COVID and injuries have decimated the team’s ability to build cohesion and continuity. With the team plummeting down the standings, rumors continue to swirl about Kyle Lowry’s future with the Raptors ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Toronto and Denver split last year’s season series. The Nuggets hold a 29-19 advantage all-time against the Raptors.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

TUNE-IN: 5:30 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Key matchup: Jamal Murray vs. Kyle Lowry

The Raptors start a small backcourt of Lowry and Fred VanVleet, but with both players being tough defenders and able to play both on-and-off the ball, it has brought plenty of success in recent years.

Despite turning 35 on Thursday, Lowry continues to produce at a high level, posting averages of 17.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, all while hitting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. As rumors continue to swirl about his future, Lowry continues to showcase how much he can help a team through his two-way play.

Meanwhile, Murray has regained his form following some initial struggles after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old guard has scored at least 21 points in each of the past three games, while also chipping in 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

If Murray can continue this run of play Wednesday against Lowry and the Raptors, it will go a long way in helping Denver sweep this back-to-back.

Take care of the ball

The Raptors haven’t been the same defensive juggernaut this season as a result of changes at the center position (Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka departed in free agency) and the previously mentioned struggles with COVID protocols.

Toronto is less than a point per 100 possessions behind the league average defensive rating this season, and a good portion of their success on that end of the floor can be attributed to forcing turnovers.

The Raptors lead the league in this area, as they’ve forced turnovers on 16.6 percent of opponent possessions, which leads the league by a comfortable margin. For reference, the league average rate is 14 percent.

Luckily for the Nuggets, they’ve thrived in this area on the offensive end. Denver’s 13.5 turnover percentage is tied for the fifth-best mark in the league this season. However, if the Nuggets are sloppy with the ball on the second night of a back-to-back, Toronto can and will capitalize.

Defend the 3-point line

Switching to the other side of the ball for the Nuggets, it’s clear that selling out to defend the 3-point line will be key in Wednesday’s contest against the Raptors.

Toronto ranks third in the frequency of 3-point attempts this season and have converted at a healthy 38 percent clip on the year, which ranks 11th.

Although teams haven’t converted at a high rate from downtown against Denver this season (36.7 percent, slightly below the league average 3-point percentage), the Nuggets can be vulnerable from beyond the arc in terms of the volume of attempts.

Opponents have taken 38.4 percent of their shots from 3-point range, which places Denver 24th in the league. If the Nuggets give up a lot of attempts to this Toronto squad on Wednesday, it’s likely that the Raptors can make them pay.

Numbers as of Tuesday, March 23.