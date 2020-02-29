Preview: Denver Nuggets face surging Raptors for first time this season

The Denver Nuggets are about to play their 60th game of the 2019-20 season. And yet, Sunday’s matchup will present Denver with its first look at the Toronto Raptors, one of the surprise teams this season given their success following the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Denver (40-19) is coming off one of its worst losses of the season at the hands of the LA Clippers. The Nuggets fell behind early and couldn’t get back within striking distance as turnovers continued to plague the team. With a quarter of the regular season left, the focus has shifted to head coach Michael Malone and his tinkering with the second unit in order to find a group that will work best come playoff time.

Toronto (42-17) has surprised many with their resilience in the face of Leonard’s departure and the plethora of injuries the team has dealt with this season. Despite Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and other rotation players missing various periods of time, the Raptors sit in second place in the Eastern Conference and are on pace for 58 wins.

The Nuggets were able to sweep both contests between the two teams last season and own a 28-18 lead in the all-time series.

Here are three keys to Sunday’s matchup:

Attack the boards early and often

The Raptors have thrived on the defensive end this season. Toronto’s second-ranked defense has been fueled by a high opponent turnover percentage and elite rim protection and 3-point defense. However, there is an area where Toronto is vulnerable, and it is on the boards.

The Raptors rank 25th in defensive rebound percentage, as opponents have been able to grab an offensive rebound 27.3 percent of the time following a missed shot. This should be music to Denver’s ears for a team that ranks second in offensive rebound percentage this season.

Given the difficulties that Toronto’s defense presents in terms of generating quality looks, if the Nuggets can create a significant advantage on the offensive glass, it will go a long way in fueling their offense.

The battle beyond the arc

Although the Nuggets don’t rely on the 3-pointer to fuel their offense, winning the battle from downtown may very well decide Sunday’s game. Toronto is a unique case when it comes to 3-point shooting. On the offensive end, the Raptors are one of the elite shooting teams, ranking fifth in the frequency of attempts and sixth in accuracy at 37.4 percent.

On the defensive end, Toronto is vulnerable to 3-point attempts, as it is tied for last in their opponent’s frequency of 3-point attempts. And yet, the Raptors have benefitted from some shooting luck and rank first in opponent 3-point percentage. If the Nuggets can knockdown the threes that they generate, it will go a long way in helping secure the victory.

Take care of the ball to limit transition opportunities

In Denver’s 2-2 stretch since the All-Star break, taking care of the ball has been a struggle. The Nuggets have coughed it up 16.5 times per game over the last four contests, which is a recipe for disaster against Toronto.

The Raptors are an elite transition team, ranking second in overall in points added per 100 possessions through transition opportunities. Toronto also ranks second in frequency of transition plays, showcasing its love for getting out in the fast break whenever possible. Off of live-ball turnovers, the Raptors rank second in points added per 100 possessions and fifth in frequency.

If the Nuggets struggle to take care of each possession, the Raptors will make them pay. If Denver can limit its turnovers in conjunction with attacking the offensive glass and knocking down 3-pointers, a crucial home victory over an elite team will be in reach.

Sunday's game will tip-off at 4 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV (Radio: 92.5FM).