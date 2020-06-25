Denver Nuggets 2020 Pride Recap presented by Miller Lite

Despite the unique circumstances that prevented large public gatherings, The Denver Nuggets continued their support of Pride throughout the month of June.

From a presence in the 2020 virtual Pride Parade as part of PrideFest to lighting up Pepsi Center, the Nuggets joined forces with the Denver community to celebrate Pride.

Below are some of the ways that the Nuggets participated in this annual celebration.

Virtual Parade Unit that played in the 2020 Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade

The Nuggets were an active presence in this year’s Pride Parade, which included a video spot highlighting the Pride Night hosted at Pepsi Center back in December. The video spot also included a special shoutout from Morgxn, who was the featured performer at halftime during Pride Night.

You can view the full video by clicking below.

Guest speaker on Sports Social: Rex Fuller, Center on Colfax CEO

On June 5, Altitude TV hosted Rex Fuller, the CEO of the Center on Colfax on Sports Social. The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 and has become the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region.

The center provides resources, programs, support and much more for all LGBTQ people. To watch the full interview with Fuller, please click here.

Guest speaker on Sports Social: Brian Troutner, Denver Varsity Gay League

Earlier this week, Brian Troutner of the Denver Varsity Gay League was a guest on Sports Social. Varsity Gay League is the original LGBTQ+ Recreational Sports Organization and was established in 2007.

The League aims to unite the gay and straight communities through year-round activities and sporting events. To view a portion of Troutner’s interview, click below.

Pepsi Center Lit up to support Pride

Following the virtual Pride Parade on Sunday, June 21, Pepsi Center was lit up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride! You can view the photos below.