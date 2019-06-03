Denver Nuggets Predraft workouts: Three biggest storylines

The Denver Nuggets are holding their solo predraft workout on Tuesday, June 4 as the team will host six invitees at Pepsi Center. Here are the players invited for the workouts and three storylines to look out for.

PLAYERS:

#20 Javon Bess, Saint Louis – F / 6-6 / 220

#24 Kavell Bigby-Williams, LSU – F / 6-11 / 230

#11 Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado – G / 6-2 / 185

#27 Justin James, Wyoming – G / 6-7 / 180

#14 Tanor Ngom, Ryerson – C / 7-2 / 210

#23 Josh Reaves, Penn State – G / 6-4 / 210

Can the local star get a Summer League invite?

Jordan Davis won’t have to travel too far for his predraft workout with the Nuggets. The 21-year-old starred at Northern Colorado for four seasons – a school that’s under 55 miles away from Pepsi Center. With the Nuggets currently without a first or second round pick, Davis could be an interesting prospect if he’s available after the draft.

Davis was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year in 2019 after a season where he led the Bears to a 15-5 record in the conference (21-11 overall) and averaged 23.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds. The combo guard also has some unique experience as he is also a member of the Azerbaijan national team and played in the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship tournament. Although the team didn’t advance to the championship round, he averaged 26.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in Greece. At 6-foot-2, Davis will have to prove he’s capable of being a playmaker at the NBA. At college, he had a 1.42 assist to turnover ratio.

Can Bess’ strong defense translate to the NBA?

Javon Bess was the best defender in college basketball last season – at least, that’s what his coach at Saint Louis, Travis Ford, proclaims. And local media outlets in the city as well. This is what the St. Louis Dispatch had to say about Bess:

“Watching Bess defend is like watching a shutdown corner or a strikeout specialist out of the bullpen — he renders opponents helpless.”

Bess averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from the field. Originally a three-star recruit of Michigan State, Bess transferred after his sophomore season at the Spartans as he wanted to get more consistent playing time. As impressive as the 6-foot-6 small forward was on the defensive side of the floor, he’ll have to show what he’s capable of on the offensive side of the court to get a Summer League invite. His shooting percentages have dropped from 47.8 percent as a freshman at Michigan State to 39.4 percent as a senior at Saint Louis. Still, Bess’ tenacity on the other side of the court warrants a look.

Getting some much-needed shot-blocking help

The Nuggets ranked 24th in blocked shots last season, an area Tim Connelly and Michael Malone might look to improve this offseason. One unheralded prospect who could help is Ryerson’s Tanor Ngom.

The Senegalese center is raw in a lot of areas but is a natural shot blocker. He averaged 2.3 blocks per game, tops in the Canada’s top college basketball conference – the OUA. His 48 total blocks set a record for Ryerson. Ngom is a late starter to organized basketball as he immigrated to Toronto at the age of 15 to pursue his dream of playing the sport.

Ngom is hoping to be the first player in 25 years to be drafted from a Canadian college, as William Njoku was the last player to do it in 1994. Though the Canadian college basketball scene is as reputable as the NCAA Division 1, Ngom showcased some of his potential in a preseason game against Duke in 2018. He scored 12 points, dished out six assists and blocked three shots in 24 minutes of action. Considering the recent success of the New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, a natural shot-blocker, and the continued growth of the NBA in Africa, Ngom could be an intriguing option.