Nuggets Power Rankings Review: Denver dealing with higher expectations

The Nuggets haven’t been at their best in their opening six games, but they’ve managed to grind out four wins thanks to clutch plays on both sides of the floor. Considering the team’s publicly-stated goal of being a contender this season, there is still room for improvement for Michael Malone’s team – especially in the eyes of the national media.

In Nuggets.com’s first roundup of the national media’s power rankings, here’s a look at the general consensus of how the team is performing week-to-week.

NBA.com: No. 8

What they said: They’re already out to an early lead for the most clutch wins (they're 4-1 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes) this season, with Nikola Jokic having shot 9-for-13 in clutch moments, a mark highlighted by a ridiculous turnaround jumper in Orlando on Saturday. The Nuggets are 4-0 when Nikola Jokic has registered a usage rate higher than 20% and 0-2 when he hasn't. They play eight of their next 10 games at home and Jokic has a couple of fun matchups - the off-suspension Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns - this week.

SI.com: No. 8

What they said: Denver should be happy entering Monday at 4–2 despite a slow shooting start for Gary Harris and Nikola Jokić.

Bleacher Report: No. 8

What they said: The Nuggets have grand plans this season. To bring them to fruition, they'll have to shake out the cobwebs soon.

The Athletic: No. 8

What they said: Denver isn’t in a dire situation by any means, but let’s see it have a strong week to give everybody those warm, fuzzy feelings about higher preseason expectations as a team and as individuals.

ESPN.com: No. 7

What they said: The Nuggets' defeat to the Mavericks was just that -- a close loss to a quality team. But falling by 15 points on the road to the Zion-less Pelicans rang some alarm bells for coach Michael Malone. "We're a great talk team," Malone said after the game, which is an excellent burn from a coach. There's the burden of expectation on Denver this season, and Malone is putting the early challenge to his young team. They responded with a solid win on the road against Orlando, but tests against Miami and Philly loom this week.