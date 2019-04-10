Analyzing Nuggets’ Potential Playoff Seeding on The Final Night of The Regular Season

After the Denver Nuggets fell to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, it looked like a near-lock that Denver would fall to the third seed in the Western Conference, as the Houston Rockets held a double-digit lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, an improbable comeback from Oklahoma City led to a loss for the Rockets, allowing Denver the chance to clinch the second spot with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

There are several ways that the 2-4 spots can end up on Wednesday night, so let’s break them down, with a focus on the Nuggets’ potential playoff seed. It’s important to note that the Rockets have finished their season and don’t play on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers face the Sacramento Kings to conclude their regular season.

1) Denver Nuggets win, Portland Trail Blazers Win

In this scenario, the Nuggets would finish as the second seed, followed by Portland in third and the Rockets in the fourth spot.

2) Denver Nuggets win, Portland Trail Blazers lose

If this were to happen on Wednesday, the Nuggets would still finish with the second seed in the conference. However, a Portland loss would allow the Rockets to maintain the third seed, with Portland behind them in the fourth spot.

3) Denver Nuggets lose, Portland Trail Blazers lose

In this scenario, despite not playing on Wednesday, the Rockets would jump the Nuggets and finish as the second seed as a result of owning the season series tiebreaker over Denver. Portland would still finish in the fourth spot.

4) Denver Nuggets lose, Portland Trail Blazers win

Even if Denver were to lose and Portland were to win, the seeding would still end up with Houston at two, Denver at three and Portland at four as a result of Denver having won the Northwest division over Portland and the individual season series tiebreakers between the three teams.

The Nuggets will take on the Timberwolves on Wednesday in hopes of securing the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win.