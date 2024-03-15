Nuggets play Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

The Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jalen Pickett — OUT (G League Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

San Antonio:

Charles Bassey — OUT (Left ACL Tear)

Jamaree Bouyea — QUESTIONABLE (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Sidy Cissoko — QUESTIONABLE (G League Assignment)

David Duke Jr. — QUESTIONABLE (G League Two-Way Assignment)

RaiQuan Gray — QUESTIONABLE (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Cedi Osman — OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Denver faces San Antonio for the first of three times in the final 16 games of the regular season. Denver faced the Spurs at home in November and won handily, 132-120.

Since then, Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last June's Draft, has absolutely exploded. 'Wemby' is averaging 22.4 points on 48.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point land, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.7 blocks since the turn of the new year. Those video game numbers have unsurprisingly made Victor the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He's a very different player from who the Nuggets saw in November; his comfortability has skyrocketed.

Denver is 10-1 since the All-Star break and is tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference standings. Seven of those wins have come against above .500 teams, and the Nuggets are 24-16 against teams with winning records this season. That's a top-four mark in the NBA.