Nuggets play Rockets for third time this season

The Denver Nuggets are set to play the Houston Rockets for the third time in less than 20 games.

Here's a quick look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Nikola Jokić — QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Pain)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring Strain)

Hunter Tyson — QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Peyton Watson — PROBABLE (Illness)

The Nuggets have faced the Rockets twice this season already. Both games were on the road in Houston, the second of which knocked Denver out of the In-Season Tournament. Denver would certainly like to change the narrative surrounding this specific matchup.

The Nuggets are currently riding a two-game winning streak. The team earned what could very well be their best and certainly most improbable win of the season on Monday. Without three starters—Nikola Jokić, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray—Denver rallied around veterans Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan to pull off the major upset against the LA Clippers, 113-104.

Since then, Jokić and Gordon have been upgraded to "questionable" on the injury report, but more importantly, Murray has also joined them. Denver's star point guard has not played since November 4 against the Chicago Bulls because of a hamstring strain. Being upgraded to "questionable" indicates he's progressing nicely with his recovery and could be back on the floor with his teammates sooner rather than later.

Houston's been a little up and down as of late. They're 8-7 on the season and have lost four of their last six games. Wednesday's contest in Denver comes on the wrong side of a back-to-back for Houston, so fatigue could be at play.

Plus, the Nuggets are practically unbeatable at home. Denver is a perfect 8-0 at Ball Arena, the best home record in the NBA. If all goes well, they make it 9-0 and get their first win of the season against the Rockets.