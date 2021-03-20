Preview: Denver Nuggets wrap up homestand vs. Pelicans

It’s not about how you start; it’s about how you finish.

For the Denver Nuggets, that was certainly the case Friday night, as they rallied back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 131-127 in overtime. Jamal Murray (34 points) scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Nikola Jokić (34 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists) had another dominant performance against Chicago.

The win was Denver’s third in a row, and now the Nuggets (25-16) look to close out their homestand with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans (17-24) could be considered one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season, as struggles on the defensive end of the floor have sunk the team throughout the first half of the 2020-21 campaign. The Pelicans have the seventh-ranked offense in the league this season but are well under .500 as a result of their 28th-ranked defense and poor play in the clutch.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. New Orleans won two of the three matchups during the 2019-20 season.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report:

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

MONTE MORRIS – LEFT QUADRICEPS STRAIN. OUT.

TUNE-IN: 1 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Key matchup: Nikola Jokić vs. Steven Adams

One of the Pelicans’ significant offseason additions came in the form of Adams, the bruising big man who had built up the reputation of being a strong defender and physical presence in the paint across several seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, despite Adams’ strength, Nikola Jokić has used his varied skill set on the offensive end to regularly get the best of this matchup.

The two big men have matched up 17 times in the NBA, and in those games, Denver’s three-time All-Star owns averages of 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Jokić’s ability to score from all areas of the court combined with his various moves in the post have made him a nightmare matchup for Adams over the years.

Fire away from beyond the arc

When looking deeper into the numbers behind New Orleans’ struggles on the defensive end, it’s clear that an inability to force turnovers coupled with impressive opponent shooting has sunk the team on that end of the floor, despite being above-average on the defensive glass and doing a solid job of avoiding fouls.

Where the Pelicans are most vulnerable is from downtown. New Orleans ranks 28th in opponent frequency of 3-point attempts, as teams have taken 42.1 percent of their total shot attempts from beyond the arc (the league average is 36.4 percent).

Furthermore, when teams get those 3-point attempts off, they’re hitting at an elite clip against the Pelicans. Opponents have connected on 39.3 percent of their 3-point attempts, which places New Orleans 29th in the league.

For a Nuggets team that currently ranks fourth in 3-point percentage this season at 39.2 percent, that should be music to their ears. If the Nuggets get hot from beyond the arc early, that could sink the Pelicans’ defense in Sunday’s afternoon contest.

Pack the paint on defense

You know when a team has Zion Williamson that points in the paint are going to be a focus on the offensive end. The numbers during this 2020-21 season certainly confirm that’s the case for New Orleans.

The Pelicans are tied for first in the frequency of shot attempts coming from within four feet of the rim (42.1 percent of their total shot attempts) and are tied for fourth in points in the paint per game at 53.4.

Although New Orleans has only finished at a near-league average clip at the rim (65 percent), Denver must focus on protecting the paint on Sunday, especially considering the Pelicans’ limited 3-point shooting.

New Orleans has only averaged 31.7 3-point attempts per game this season, which ranks 24th in the league. The Pelicans’ 35.6 percent shooting on those attempts doesn’t rank much better at 21st in the league this season.

If the Nuggets can make things difficult for New Orleans in the paint, it will go a long way in limiting the Pelicans’ dominant offense.