Nuggets celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

"If it wasn't for him, we probably wouldn't even have this platform. Anytime we can have a game on his day, that's big time."

- Will Barton III

On the third Monday of every January, America pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In fairness to the civil rights leader, there are not enough days on a calendar year to fully appreciate his influence on fighting for racial equality around the world and his vision of unity among humanity.

The Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on MLK Day and several of the team’s players shared their thoughts on King Jr.’s impact on society. Watch the video below to hear their thoughts: