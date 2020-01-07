How the Denver Nuggets’ offense has used the 3-pointer – Daily Nugget

As the modern NBA has zigged toward an emphasis on 3-pointers and shots around the rim, the Denver Nuggets have zagged in recent seasons, relying on a heavy diet of mid-range shots to fuel their offense.

Given that it is the 40th anniversary of the 3-point shot being introduced in the NBA (it made its debut during the 1979-80 season), let’s take a look at how the Nuggets have used the shot in recent seasons.

This season, Denver has doubled down on its love for the mid-range, decreasing the number of 3-point attempts to just 29.9 per game, which ranks 26th in the league. At 34.9 percent, the Nuggets rank 21st in the league in accuracy from beyond the arc, which isn’t a great recipe for long-range success.

Throughout Michael Malone’s tenure as head coach, the Nuggets have been all over the league in terms of 3-point attempt rate (which is simply the percentage of field-goal attempts that are 3-pointers). Below is a table (created ahead of the Nuggets' win over the Hawks on Monday) of Denver’s 3-point attempt rate in each of the past five seasons as well as their league ranking in the category.

One thing to note is just how much the 3-point shot has grown in recent seasons. Denver’s 33.4 percent 3-point attempt rate this season ranks 27th in the league but is actually higher than their 32.9 percent attempt rate back in 2016-17, which was a top-10 mark in the league.

It should also be noted that taking a lot of 3-pointers doesn’t necessarily correlate with having an elite offense, and the Nuggets are a perfect example of that. Over the past five years, the Nuggets have ranked 17th, fourth, sixth, sixth and now eighth in the league in offensive rating respectively.

With Denver’s ball and player movement mixed in with impressive mid-range scoring, the Nuggets have been able to be elite on the offensive end in each of the past four years without relying a heavy amount on 3-pointers. Given how this season has played out from beyond the arc, expect that to continue moving forward.