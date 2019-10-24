Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić shows growth with clutch performance against Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND -- It was a start to the season Nikola Jokić would rather forget.

Two minutes and 56 seconds into the first quarter, the Nuggets star center was called for a loose-ball foul. Then less than 55 seconds later, Jokić would be whistled for a shooting foul on Portland’s Hassan Whiteside. A moment later, the 24-year-old would receive the ball behind the arc and attempt a dribble-drive on Whiteside in the lane. To create space, he lunged forward with his shoulder, making contact with the Blazers center’s chest. He would be called for another foul – his third in three minutes.

The situation could have spiraled negatively for Jokić, all things considered. Instead, he bid his time on the bench in the first half, patiently waiting for a chance to get back into the game. Once he returned to the game in the second half, Jokic did what NBA superstars and MVP candidates do best—made his presence felt in the fourth quarter.

After being largely contained by a solid defensive center in Whiteside in the third quarter, Jokić exploded in the final 12 minutes against Portland, going for 16 points and eight rebounds and handing out a pair of assists. Jokić adjusted to the Blazers’ defense by staying on the perimeter. Jokić hit six shots in the fourth quarter, only two were in the low post and three were from downtown. After the game, his teammates lauded the center’s ability to adapt and attack from behind the arc.

“He showed everyone why he’s an MVP-caliber player,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “When he’s making threes, it just opens up a whole other part of our offense.”

Malone added, “I like the fact that he’s just taking them. He’s not turning down shots. I thought there were times tonight where he had open looks and didn’t shoot the ball. As the fourth quarter got going, I think he realized what time it was and started getting really aggressive and put the team on his back. That’s what great players do.”

In true Jokić fashion, he also provided timely assists when the game was on the line. Although he had just two dimes in Wednesday’s matchup (below his career average of 5.1), his feed to Jamal Murray for a corner three with 8:14 remaining tied the game at 83. It was nifty play as Jokić would drive inside the lane, forcing a double team, and left Murray wide open. Jokić would follow that play with another pivotal dime moments later as his assist to Gary Harris at the 4:14 mark pushed the Nuggets’ lead to three.

“We are all used to it,” Murray said. “There’s nothing he can’t do.”

During Media Day, Malone said in order for Jokić to build on what was an impressive first-team All-NBA First campaign last season, the young center needs to improve his three-point shooting and composure.

“I think for Nikola to have a great year for us, it’s going to be ‘Does he embrace being a leader of this team?’” Malone said back then. “If he does those things, be a better leader and handle adversity, that’s going to allow him to have a better season.”

So far, so good.

“I just wanted to win the game,” Jokić said. “I wanted to go out there and just kind of be a positive energy [for the team].”

It’s a positive energy that could lead to bigger accolades for Jokić if he continues what he did against Portland on Opening Night.