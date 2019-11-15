Denver Nuggets 101, Brooklyn Nets 93: Three takeaways

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called for better production from his defense and bench. Both came through big time in a 101-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Pepsi Center.

Nikola Jokić and Paul Millsap led seven Nuggets players in double-figures with 18 points apiece. Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen all chipped in 17 points for the Nets.

Denver got off to a slow start in the first half as it found itself trailing 61-49 after allowing Brooklyn to shoot 53.2 percent, including 8 of 21 from downtown. It appeared as if the Nuggets might drop their second-straight contest after they fell behind 67-51 at 10:06 mark in the third quarter. Then Malone went to his reserves and the group snapped out of its recent struggles to spark a 28-12 run to close out the quarter. The Nuggets held the Nets to just 5-of-23 shooting in the third quarter.

"That's who we are, I thought our defense got us going and ignited our break. We start to rebound and run more," Malone said after the game. "Defend, rebound and run."

The second unit remained on the floor for the opening seven minutes of the fourth quarter and the group sparked a 13-6 run. Denver closed the second half limiting Brooklyn, the fourth-best offense in the NBA, to only 32 points.

Here are the takeaways:



Bench bounces back

There was a moment in the third quarter when Grant almost made the Pepsi Center roof explode as he nearly converted a thunderous one-handed dunk over Nets center DeAndre Jordan. It was a play that showed renewed confidence from the Nuggets’ reserve. Yet, he wasn’t the only second unit player to get his swagger back.

Monte Morris, Juancho Hernangómez and Mason Plumlee all played a significant role in helping the Nuggets rally back from a 16-point deficit against Brooklyn. It was a much-needed performance from a group that has no shortage of talent but has struggled to put it all together in recent games. The Nuggets’ bench entered the game with a -3.9 net rating, which was 29th in the league. On Thursday, the group sparked a 13-6 start to the fourth quarter, giving Denver its first lead since the 3:07 mark in the first quarter when it had a 22-21 advantage.

Morris continued his recent uptick with another strong outing, finishing with 10 points and seven assists with zero turnovers. Plumlee added 10 points and seven rebounds and Hernangómez took advantage of some extended minutes to prove what he’s capable of.

Hernangómez had only played three of the Nuggets’ first 10 games, but his gritty effort on the glass showed why he might warrant more playing time. Hernangómez shot just 1-of-4, but he was a terror on the glass – grabbing eight rebounds.

"I thought Juancho was a difference-maker tonight," Malone said. "I give Juancho so much credit, he hadn't played [much] in the first 10 games. I put him out there, knowing he'd provide a spark and energy."

Jokić also praised his teammate's effort after the game.

"I think he [Juancho] is the best, hardest worker here. He's getting ready, he's in the gym all the time," the center said. "He was just waiting for the chance. I think he played really good. He didn't make some shots, but he was there. He got offensive rebounds, he was guarding, he was trying. He was definitely there."

The Nuggets bench outscored the Nets’ bench 34-31.

Millsap staying hot

Paul Millsap might be 34, but he’s aging like fine wine.

Entering Thursday’s contest, Millsap was on a torrid stretch in his last three games – averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and shooting 62.5 from three. It was more of the same against Brooklyn.

The veteran power forward utilized a dazzling mix of inside-out play to ignite the Nuggets offense with 18 points.Midway in the second quarter, Millsap showed he’s still got plenty of hops and he finished a fast break with a powerful slam against two Nets defenders.

"Paul is playing like he's 21, not 77," Jokić said jokingly. "He's a beast right now."

He was also a factor on the glass as he collected nine rebounds, including five offensive boards.

"I thought he got us going tonight, he played terrific basketball," Malone said. "The way he's shooting the ball right now, I hope it continues."

Defense flexes

The Nuggets put on a defensive clinic in the second half and it was the catalyst in their victory over the Nets. Brooklyn averages 119.2 points per game and it appeared to be headed toward its average after a strong opening 24 minutes. In the second half, Denver honed in on what the Nets do best – hit threes.

The Nets hit eight threes in the first half, they wouldn’t hit another for the rest of the game. They went 0-of-17 from downtown in the final 24 minutes. The Nuggets' dominance on the glass also played a role as they had a 62-51 edge on the boards.