Preview: Denver Nuggets continue road trip against Brooklyn Nets

It would be hard to ask for a better start to the Denver Nuggets’ second extended road trip of the month.

The Mile High squad couldn’t miss in Friday’s 133-115 victory, dropping a season-high in points and assists (35) as six players scored in double-figures. Led by Bones Hyland (career-high 24 points) and Facundo Campazzo (eight assists), the Nuggets also got 51 points off the bench which helped secure the comfortable victory.

MORE: Takeaways from win over Hawks

Denver (15-14) now continues the trip in New York City against the Brooklyn Nets, who will look very different compared to what people expected heading into the season.

As a result of injuries and COVID-related absences, Brooklyn will be without James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. However, some of Brooklyn’s notable support players such as Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, and former Nugget Paul Millsap will also miss Sunday’s contest.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Nets swept the season series during the 2020-21 campaign.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY/HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

MARKUS HOWARD – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. OUT.

BOL BOL – HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – RIGHT ANKLE SPRAIN. DOUBTFUL.

TUNE-IN: 5:30 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Attack the glass

Despite numerous absences throughout the season, Brooklyn has remained an elite team on both ends of the floor, ranking in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating heading into Saturday’s slate of games.

However, the Nets have been vulnerable on the boards, ranking near the bottom of the league in offensive rebound percentage (23.3 percent) and below league average in opponent offensive rebound percentage (26 percent).

Although the Nuggets have struggled to replicate their success on the offensive glass this season (Denver ranks 29th at 23.1 percent), Sunday’s matchup presents an opportunity for the Mile High squad to generate an advantage on the offensive glass and create second-chance scoring opportunities.

Push it in transition

As mentioned earlier, Brooklyn has been a steady and effective defensive team throughout the first two months of the season.

However, an area the Nuggets can look to attack is in transition. With the Nets being on the second night of a back-to-back and coming into Sunday’s matchup with season-long struggles defending in transition, Denver could generate some easy scoring opportunities by pushing the pace.

On the season, Brooklyn ranks 28th in opponent frequency of possessions beginning with a transition play at 16.7 percent of possessions. Teams have been effective in those situations against the Nets, adding 3.3 points per 100 possessions through transition play.

Avoid mistakes

Sometimes it can be this simple against shorthanded teams. “Avoid mistakes” can cover several key areas of a basketball game, but against the Nets, it comes down to avoiding fouls and turnovers.

Brooklyn leads the league in free-throw rate (20.6 free throws made per 100 field-goal attempts), which has helped prop the offense up to the upper echelon of the league. Even though Denver has struggled on the defensive end in recent weeks, the Nuggets continue to do a good job in avoiding fouls, ranking eighth in opponent free-throw rate on the season.

Another area the Nuggets can take advantage of is Brooklyn’s struggles when it comes to forcing mistakes. The Nets rank 27th in opponent turnover percentage, while Denver has jumped above the league average in turnover percentage on the season (12th at 14 percent), which should allow the Nuggets to generate extra possessions and scoring opportunities.