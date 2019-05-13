Social Media Roundup: Denver Nuggets players, fans react to impressive season
The Denver Nuggets saw their season come to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, but if social media is any indicator, there’s plenty of optimism about the future of #MileHighBasketball.
Thousands of fans showed their support of Nuggets basketball after the team’s Game 7 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The team’s players also reciprocated that emotion, showing their excitement in building on a season that exceeded all expectations.
Here are the best reactions:
From Nuggets Nation:
This @nuggets season has been one of the best times of my life. Loved getting season tickets with my siblings. These memories will last a life time @Jae_Baby @jawpacknugs @Riley_Edwards11 pic.twitter.com/MU4uylDjNL
— Pumpkin Queen (@KelseaLea_) May 12, 2019
I’m literally ready to cry right now but I would just like to thank the @nuggets for an unforgettable season and for giving me another reason to smile this year!
— DevinLawrenceWilber (@DevinWilber) May 12, 2019
Dear @nuggets,
Thank you for the amazing season. Thank you for the playoffs.
Thank you for being the highlight of my week, every week.
Denver basketball is back and here to stay!! #MileHighBasketball
See you next year!
— Mariah Nelson (@Jedi_Mariah) May 12, 2019
Dear @nuggets
Thank you for this season.
The grind, the coaching, the bench, the home court.
As a diehard fan, I’m grateful you put our name back into the conversation. #DigIn
— Crayola V (@clay_mccombe) May 12, 2019
From Nuggets players:
Hell of a experience. Learned a lot. Thank you fans and everyone who supported us all season you guys were amazing! Beginning of greatness well be back next season better . #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hpCJcHJ0Gz
— Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) May 13, 2019
The legend speaks:
Proud of every member of this team. What a great season. Nuggets will be back bigger better faster stronger with more experience. I have no doubt. Excited for what’s to come. https://t.co/kVYiNnyUEb
— Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) May 12, 2019
NEXT UP: