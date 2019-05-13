Social Media Roundup: Denver Nuggets players, fans react to impressive season

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: May 13, 2019

The Denver Nuggets saw their season come to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, but if social media is any indicator, there’s plenty of optimism about the future of #MileHighBasketball.

Thousands of fans showed their support of Nuggets basketball after the team’s Game 7 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The team’s players also reciprocated that emotion, showing their excitement in building on a season that exceeded all expectations.

Here are the best reactions:

From Nuggets Nation:

From Nuggets players:

The legend speaks:

