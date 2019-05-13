Social Media Roundup: Denver Nuggets players, fans react to impressive season

The Denver Nuggets saw their season come to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, but if social media is any indicator, there’s plenty of optimism about the future of #MileHighBasketball.

Thousands of fans showed their support of Nuggets basketball after the team’s Game 7 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The team’s players also reciprocated that emotion, showing their excitement in building on a season that exceeded all expectations.

Here are the best reactions:

From Nuggets Nation:

This @nuggets season has been one of the best times of my life. Loved getting season tickets with my siblings. These memories will last a life time @Jae_Baby @jawpacknugs @Riley_Edwards11 pic.twitter.com/MU4uylDjNL — Pumpkin Queen (@KelseaLea_) May 12, 2019

I’m literally ready to cry right now but I would just like to thank the @nuggets for an unforgettable season and for giving me another reason to smile this year! — DevinLawrenceWilber (@DevinWilber) May 12, 2019

Dear @nuggets,

Thank you for the amazing season. Thank you for the playoffs.

Thank you for being the highlight of my week, every week.

Denver basketball is back and here to stay!! #MileHighBasketball

See you next year! — Mariah Nelson (@Jedi_Mariah) May 12, 2019

Dear @nuggets Thank you for this season.

The grind, the coaching, the bench, the home court. As a diehard fan, I’m grateful you put our name back into the conversation. #DigIn — Crayola V (@clay_mccombe) May 12, 2019

From Nuggets players:

Hell of a experience. Learned a lot. Thank you fans and everyone who supported us all season you guys were amazing! Beginning of greatness well be back next season better . #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hpCJcHJ0Gz — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) May 13, 2019

The legend speaks: