Denver Nuggets benefit from dynamic combination of Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant

Over the past two games, the Denver Nuggets have been led by their power forwards. On Sunday, it was the veteran Paul Millsap that dropped 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in Denver’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jerami Grant, Millsap’s backup and understudy, followed up with a career-high 29 points against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, which included several dunks and 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The 29 points marked the highest a Nugget has scored off the bench since Will Barton III dropped his career-high 37 against the Chicago Bulls back in Nov. 2017.

The last pair of contests have showcased what Millsap and Grant bring to the table and the unique combination that head coach Michael Malone has to use at his disposal on a nightly basis.

"It's a great luxury,” Malone said when asked about having both forwards on the roster. “We all know Paul's body of work and how excited we were when we got Jerami in the summer. To be able to play them and platoon the power forward spot with those two guys, I can't imagine many teams in the NBA that have that quality of depth at that position.”

There are both significant differences and similarities between the two players. Although Millsap is nine years older than Grant and has been a four-time All-Star throughout his 14-year career, both players know what it’s like to be undervalued upon entering the league, having been selected in the second round of the draft.

While Millsap was born and raised in the South, Grant’s basketball game developed in and around the D.C. area. While Grant has showcased his uber-athletic game through highlight-worthy dunks and blocks, Millsap relies more on his defensive instincts and quick hands to anchor Denver on that end of the floor. And while Millsap is in his third season with the Nuggets, Grant is hitting the stretch run of his first year in Denver.

However, all indications according to Malone are that Grant’s transition has been seamless. “You can see as the year has gone on that Jerami is fitting right in,” Malone said, following Thursday’s practice. He's getting along with guys, getting comfortable playing with them and being with them off-the-court as well.”

Given the commonalities between the pair and Millsap’s experience playing in the Mile High City since the 2017-18 season, it’s also no surprise he has taken the time to develop a relationship with Grant and provide advice whenever he can.

"(There's been) steady growing," Millsap told Nuggets.com when asked about the dynamic between the two forwards. "Jerami is obviously a great guy and talent, so I'm just trying to help him develop into the player that he wants to be."

Defense is the calling card

Yes, both players are averaging over 11 points per game and have shot over 39 percent from downtown, but offense isn’t where either has made their most lasting contributions to the Nuggets. The first impression of both players’ skill sets focuses on their versatility on the defensive end.

Although the traditional counting statistics have slightly declined for the most part for both players individually, the advanced numbers continue to highlight the impact they’ve had on the defense as a whole. While Millsap’s steal percentage has dipped, his block percentage has actually increased this season. The same can essentially be said for Grant, who has increased his steal percentage while his block percentage has slightly fallen.

A further look into the on/off numbers paints an impressive picture of Millsap’s two-way impact, which starts with his defense. When the 35-year-old has been on the floor this season, the Nuggets have had a 103.0 defensive rating, which would rank second across the league if translated over the course of the entire season. Furthermore, Denver’s defense has been nine points per 100 possessions better when Millsap has been on the court.

For the 14th consecutive season, Millsap grades out as a positive defender according to defensive box plus-minus, while the four-time All-Star ranks second in defensive real plus-minus at +3.55, which is .01 behind top spot.

Although the advanced numbers haven’t been as rosy for Grant, it’s his versatility that can unlock Denver’s defensive potential throughout the remainder of the season and more importantly, in the playoffs. Given the emphasis on small-ball and switchable lineups (with no representation clearer than the Houston Rockets’ new-look rotation), Grant may end up being a key cog in stopping such lineups.

In a limited sample size of 169 possessions according to Cleaning the Glass, lineups with Grant at center have posted a +5.8-net rating, good for the 82nd percentile. This success has mainly come on the offensive end, as those lineups have had a 118.3 offensive rating, which ranks in the 96th percentile (again, this is a very small sample size and the only starter who has figured into one of these lineups is Gary Harris for 15 possessions).

Given that last detail, it’s very likely that when surrounded by other starters (i.e. Jamal Murray, Will Barton III and even Millsap), these lineups with Grant at the five should do even better down the stretch of the season. For reference, lineups with Millsap at center have also thrived in a very small sample, owning a +25.0-net rating across 80 possessions.

Key pieces in the offensive cog

On the offensive end, both players have shot it well from beyond the arc as mentioned earlier. While Millsap has shot a higher percentage (a career-high 44.2 percent compared to 39.3 percent) Grant has taken more 3-pointers (4.7 attempts per-36 minutes compared to 3.7 per-36 minutes for Millsap). While Grant can get up for alley-oop finishes on a regular basis, Millsap thrives in the low post, especially against smaller, undisciplined defenders.

The 35-year-old has finished at a 69.2 percent clip from within three feet of the rim this season, which is the highest percentage he’s posted from that area of the floor since the 2011-12 season. Millsap has also been a reliable mid-range shooter throughout his career and given his ability to create separation in one-on-one situations or draw contact to get to the free-throw line, his scoring ability can still serve as a stabilizing presence for Denver’s offense.

Grant’s offensive game is centered around the modern shot chart, as nearly 71 percent of his shot attempts come from within three feet of the rim or from downtown. Luckily for the 25-year-old, he has thrived in both areas, as in addition to his 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, he has shot 69.5 percent around the rim, which represents a career-high.

Ultimately, the two take turns manning the four-spot alongside Nikola Jokić and Mason Plumlee when the team is at full strength. It’s a dynamic that Malone appreciates and doesn’t take for granted.

“I think we have four bigs that make up the best depth in the NBA,” Malone said. “When you can start off with Paul and Nikola and then back that up with Jerami and Mason. Jerami and Mason would start on a lot of teams. I feel very lucky to have that quality of depth in the frontcourt."

However, come playoff time, certain matchups may call for the two to play together, especially if Denver faces off against teams that opt to go small (yes Houston, we’re still looking at you).

In an extremely small sample, lineups with a Grant-Millsap frontcourt have excelled with a +32.7-net rating across 37 possessions. These lineups have had success on both ends of the floor, posting a 121.6 offensive rating and 88.9 defensive rating. Again, it’s too small of a sample to assume that the duo will have success sharing the court together in the future but given each player’s skill set and versatility on the defensive end, Malone may have to turn to them in the playoffs to anchor the defense.

If you ask Millsap himself, he understands that the key to stopping such small-ball lineups may very well be the combination of the two forwards.

"Absolutely I think we can play together,” Millsap said. “How much we'll play together, who knows. But it's something that we'll figure out by the time we get there (in the playoffs). Right now, it's about collecting as many wins as we can."