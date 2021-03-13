Preview: Denver Nuggets open homestand vs. Dallas Mavericks

The start of the second half of the 2020-21 season included plenty of drama for the Denver Nuggets.

Behind another MVP-caliber performance from Nikola Jokić and a lockdown defensive effort, Denver survived in crunch time and pulled out a 103-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokić (28 points), Michael Porter jr. (21 points),and Will Barton III (21 points) led the charge for the Nuggets, who forced 17 Grizzlies turnovers.

Denver (22-15) must now quickly shift focus to the Dallas Mavericks, who will be awaiting the Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Dallas (19-17) has surged in recent weeks and has won four of the past five games. That lone loss came Thursday against Oklahoma City, but the Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavericks’ slow start to the season was mainly a result of injuries, absences due to health and safety protocols, and struggles on the defensive end. With key players returning in recent weeks, Dallas’ offense has found its footing and is up to 10th in the league on the season. However, defensive struggles continue to plague the Mavericks, as they rank 26th in defensive rating.

Projected starters: Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 8 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and NBATV, 92.5FM

Key matchup: Nikola Jokić vs. Kristaps Porzingis

Remember when the Jokić vs. Porzingis debate was all the rage back in 2016 and 2017? Back then, the two European big men were showcasing skills that the league had rarely ever seen from players that size, however, with Porzingis in the New York market, he received considerably more attention than Jokić.

Who could forget Jokić’s dominant 40-point performance at Madison Square Garden in 2017? From that point on, the Serbian big man has ascended to become an MVP candidate as Porzingis continues to battle back from various injuries.

Porzingis continues to provide elite 3-point shooting from the center spot, and when healthy, can also provide elite defense around the rim. Meanwhile, Jokić is the engine of Denver’s elite offense, scoring from all areas of the floor and playmaking to setup teammates. Whenever these two big men face off, it’s always a matchup full of intrigue.

Fire away from deep

Dallas’ defense is vulnerable in several areas (it ranks below average in each of the four factors – opponent effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, offensive rebound percentage, and free throw rate).

When looking closer at the Mavericks’ defensive shot profile, it’s clear that they are most vulnerable from beyond the arc. While Dallas does a good job at limiting shot attempts around the rim and from the mid-range (ranking 12th in both areas of the floor), 38.1 percent of opponent shot attempts have come from beyond the arc against the Mavericks this season, which ranks them 20th in the league.

Although teams haven’t’ shot lights out from deep against Dallas (37.4 percent, right around league average), Denver has been an elite 3-point shooting team this season, currently ranking sixth in the league at 39.1 percent.

The Nuggets should look to attack early and often from beyond the arc, especially from the corners, where teams have shot 42.2 percent against Dallas this season.

Keep Dallas off the free throw line

Of course, this is often easier said than done.

The main culprit in Dallas’ attack to the charity stripe is Doncic, who averages 7.8 attempts per game from the free-throw line. As a team, the Mavericks rank seventh in the league in free throw rate (the number of free throws a team makes per 100 field-goal attempts).

That healthy free throw rate coupled with the third-lowest turnover percentage are key factors driving Dallas’ offensive success.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they have been solid in avoiding fouls, as they rank 16th in opponent free throw rate this season. However, Denver has struggled in this area in the first two matchups against Dallas this season.

In Dallas’ 124-117 overtime victory back on Jan. 7, the Mavericks went 24-of-31 from the line. Then in the second meeting between the two teams a few weeks later, Dallas shot 20-of-24 from the charity stripe.

Denver must look to lower those numbers if it hopes to pull off the win on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.

All numbers as of Friday, March 12.