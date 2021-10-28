Preview: Denver Nuggets open back-to-back against Mavericks

The beginning of any NBA season can bring unexpected results, early struggles, and plenty of experimentation when it comes to schemes, lineups, and rotations.

For the Denver Nuggets, a 2-2 start to the 2021-22 campaign has had just that, with the team continuing to tweak the second unit rotation and limit turnovers, all while attempting to avoid more injuries to key foundational players.

Nikola Jokić appears to have avoided a serious injury during Tuesday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. The reigning MVP has been listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with a right knee contusion.

Dallas (3-1) has turned things around slightly following a rough opening performance last week. The Mavericks enter Friday’s matchup at Ball Arena on the heels of a narrow win over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, a game in which Kristaps Porzingis sat out due to injury.

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

VLATKO ČANČAR – LEFT HIP STRAIN. OUT.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ – RIGHT KNEE CONTUSION. QUESTIONABLE.

Which offense can find a rhythm?

Heading into the season, if one were asked to predict the teams that would be near the top five in offense, many would include both the Mavericks and Nuggets on that shortlist. However, after the first week of the season, both teams have struggled on that end of the floor, instead relying on defense to win games.

Heading into Thursday’s slate of games, Denver ranked 27th in offensive rating according to Cleaning the Glass, while Dallas wasn’t too far ahead, ranking 25th. Struggles to take care of the ball, get to the free-throw line, and attack the rim consistently have plagued both teams at various times on the offensive end, which certainly won’t be aided by Jokić potentially missing Friday’s game for the Nuggets.

Both teams rank in the bottom six in their frequency of shot attempts coming from within four feet of the rim this season, with Dallas ranking last at just 24.1 percent of the team’s total shot attempts.

Adjustments to the second unit

Following Tuesday’s loss to the Jazz, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admitted that adjustments will have to be made to the second unit rotation, from staggering several starters to play with that unit to potentially shortening the rotation.

Through the first four games, Denver’s main second unit players have been Facundo Campazzo, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, and Jeff Green. The fifth spot off the bench has usually gone to Austin Rivers, with Bones Hyland making his NBA debut in that spot against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.

Dallas’ second unit hasn’t gotten off to a scorching start to the season either, with that unit being just +1 in 54 minutes this season. However, with players such as Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, and Maxi Kleber coming off the bench for the Mavericks, it’s a dangerous group that could take advantage of a potentially vulnerable Nuggets second unit.

Look for Malone to tinker with staggering starters with second unit players throughout Friday’s contest.

The battle around the basket

As mentioned earlier, Denver has struggled on the offensive end of the floor to begin the season. Struggles to take care of the ball, add second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass, and get to the free-throw line have hurt the Nuggets on that end.

However, Denver has thrived around the basket throughout the first week of the season. Although the Nuggets have only attempted 29.9 percent of their total shot attempts from within four feet of the rim (the 24th-ranked frequency), they have finished at an elite 73.1 percent on those shots, which ranks third in the league.

On the other end, Dallas has been one of the best teams this season in defending the rim, allowing just 29.3 percent of opponent shot attempts to come from that area of the floor, while holding teams to just 58.2 percent on those attempts, the fourth-lowest percentage in the league.

If Jokić can give it a go Friday night, the battle inside the paint and around the rim will be one to keep an eye on.