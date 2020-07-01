Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone wants focus to remain on fight for social justice as NBA season resumes

There are many issues surrounding the NBA’s resumption in Orlando in July. While the most pressing concern is the risk for exposure to COVID-19 for players, coaches and other staff members in the bubble atmosphere. Fans, media and players have expressed the potential for NBA games to distract society from the ongoing fight for racial and social justice.

If there is one main takeaway from Nuggets head coach Michael Malone’s Zoom call with the media Wednesday, it’s that he doesn’t want to see anything of the sorts happen as his team prepares to head to Orlando on Tuesday.

“Just because we are resuming the season doesn’t mean that we will get away from what is going on in our country right now,” Malone said. “We’re going to keep a light on the fight and struggle going on.”

One of the most prominent ways that Malone and his fellow head coaches in the league plan to do so is through The NBA Coaches for Racial Justice, which has recently partnered with the Obama Foundation and the Equal Justice Initiative, which was founded by Bryan Stevenson.

Stevenson, a lawyer and social justice advocate, was recently depicted in the movie Just Mercy, which was based on his memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, which tells the story of Walter McMillian, who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1988. After several appeals were rejected in the early 1990s, McMillian was exonerated in 1993.

“Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative has agreed to partner with us as we continue the fight and struggle in Orlando,” Malone revealed. “Just because the games will begin, we’re going to keep the message and the conversation where it needs to be.”

Malone also expressed that there is an emphasis being placed on educating people on racial and social injustice throughout history.

“It’s through education and looking back on history to understand it that I think that will allow us to move ahead and create solutions to all the injustices that have occurred throughout these many, many years.”

Malone spent several minutes at the beginning of the call to express his vision for how the coaches, players and league overall can continue to use the large platform afforded to them as a way to continue focusing on the fight against racial injustice.

“With Coronavirus, we all understand what the country is going through,” Malone said. “But it’s just as important, keeping the conversation on racial justice and how we can improve not only Denver but everything in this country and around the world.”

What’s clear is that although the Nuggets are preparing to pick up training and practices in the coming weeks ahead of their first seeding game against the Miami Heat on Aug. 1, Malone’s focus will continue to center on the fight for racial justice in and around the country.