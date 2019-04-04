Nuggets' Malik Beasley Juggling Parenthood, NBA Life

As the clock was winding down on a dominating performance by the Nuggets over the Spurs, Malik Beasley drove past two defenders and straight up posterized Drew Eubanks.

Sure, the moment came at the dying seconds of a 113-85 blowout, but it symbolized something more important for the Nuggets’ third-year guard. It was an exclamation point on a night where Beasley looked like his peak self – a departure from his struggles over the past few weeks.

Beasley finished the night with 19 points shooting 50 percent, which is a positive sign heading into the playoffs. Entering Wednesday night’s game, the 22-year-old was in a rough patch, averaging just 7.6 points on 30.6 percent shooting over the last 10 games – including 22.4 percent from downtown. However, it would be thoughtless to not consider what’s going on in Beasley’s personal life. The Atlanta, GA-native recently experienced the joy of becoming a father for the first time. For the first time in his life, Beasley would have to balance not only being a pro ball player, but parenthood as well.

To his credit, Beasley has refused to use any excuses about his recent slump. When asked about how much his newborn has affected his sleep, he used some well-timed humor to avoid the question.

“I’d rather not say, because I don’t want that to be used against me,” Beasley said with a laugh.

According to The Independent, parents with newborns average less than five hours of sleep a night. Combined with the extensive training and travel schedules NBA players commonly deal with, it can be a challenge – especially late in the season. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recognizes those factors.

“This late in the year. Take away the fact that he just had his first child. He missed a game and the emotions that go into play when you’re a new parent. Then you’re on the road, away from your girl, away from your son. That’s not easy for a young man,” Malone said. “That’s why no one was overreacting.”

Malone believes the only way to get through a slump is to continue shooting and being in a supportive environment. Beasley wasn’t the only Nugget struggling with his shooting as the team collectively shot under 45 percent over its past 10 games. The fact the team was able to band together and put up a dominant performance against one of the Spurs is a credit to the locker room.

“What I liked about tonight is that we helped each other get through our struggles,” Malone said.

Beasley’s teammates were confident he’d get back to his best before the regular season ended. Monte Morris, in particular, had a feeling it was going to happen against the Spurs. In four games against San Antonio this season, Beasley is averaging 19.3 points a game (almost eight points higher than his season average) and is shooting 51 percent.

“Malik tends to play well against San Antonio – like every single time,” Morris said. “Most players, we got our team where we can get it back going. So he told me tonight to find him and he’s going to play with confidence. I’m just happy he got it going.”

Beasley is appreciative of the support he’s received and hopes to build off Wednesday’s night performance.

“It’s been all over the place, I’ve been taking care of my son and getting ready for the playoffs. It’s pretty crazy, but it’s a blessing,” Beasley said. “It’s fun. The challenges are there for me. I was tired, but I got to fight through it no matter what because I want to be able to play for my teammates.”