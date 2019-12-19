Denver Nuggets Mailbag: Harris’ offense, Jokić’s All-Star chances and more

Sometimes all you need is a little bit of home cooking. For the Denver Nuggets, an extended homestand has allowed the team to get back into a rhythm and rebound in the standings amid four-straight wins. The offense has bounced back in recent games. Denver’s offensive rating ranks ninth in the league over the past two weeks according to Cleaning the Glass, which could be a sign of things to come for the Nuggets.

With that being said, let’s dive into this week’s set of questions!

All opinions and ideas expressed below are our own and do not reflect any views of the Denver Nuggets’ front office and coaching staff.

Is Gary Harris turning a corner offensively? — will barton union leader (@chillducey) December 18, 2019

As Gary Harris has developed his reputation as a dogged perimeter defender, many have noticed his slow start to the season on the offensive end. After all, Harris’ 15.2 usage percentage is the lowest of his career, while his offensive box plus-minus of minus-1.0 is the lowest since his rookie season.

Prior to Wednesday’s win over the Orlando Magic, Harris did score in double-figures for four-straight contests. However, that was preceded by four-consecutive games in which he failed to reach double-figures, and for the month of December Harris is averaging 10.8 points per game.

However, there are certainly some bright spots on the offensive end of the floor for Harris this month. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.0 assists per game (up from 1.2 and 2.0 respectively in the two previous months) and has knocked down 37.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, which is solidly above average. As a result, his 54.6 true shooting percentage this month is the highest he has had in any month this season.

Overall, Harris looks to have settled into a smaller offensive role within a starting lineup that includes Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, Will Barton III and Paul Millsap. Each of those four players bring something different to the table offensively and Harris will continue to pick his spots. For the season, Denver’s offense has been 6.1 points per 100 possessions better with Harris on the floor, highlighting his ability to have a positive impact despite the low scoring numbers.

do you think jokic will be voted an all star this season — Jake Cookman (@JkCookman) December 18, 2019

With All-Star voting beginning on Christmas Day, Jokić has certainly stepped up his game at the right time. Throughout the month of December, the Serbian big man has looked like the player he was last season, a season in which he made the All-Star team and was selected as the center on the All-NBA First Team.

With averages of 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this month (on 59.7 true shooting percentage), Jokić is putting up All-Star and All-NBA numbers. If he maintains this level of play over the next month or so, he will surely make a second appearance in the All-Star game this season, whether he is voted in directly by fans (who account for 50 percent of the vote) or is selected by other players and media voting (account for 25 percent each).

Why do you guys think Murray is struggling, shooting efficiency-wise, the past few games? — peleeeeeep (@heypelipe) December 18, 2019

Yes, this question was asked before Murray dropped 33 points (on 11-of-19 shooting from the field) in the win over Orlando on Wednesday, but this provides us with an opportunity to look at Murray’s play in the month of December.

Although his 53.6 percent true shooting in the month of December is slightly higher than the two previous months, Murray’s scoring has dropped to 15.6 points per game in Denver’s nine games this month. Much of that has to do with the 22-year-old’s struggles from deep, as he has only connected on 27.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in December.

As a result of a shooting slump, Murray has failed to score more than 14 points in all but three games this month. To help overcome those struggles, Murray has gotten to the free-throw line more this month and continues to work his way to his spots in the mid-range. After all, Denver’s leading guard likely won’t shoot below 30 percent from beyond the arc for the rest of the season, which could play a role in his offensive resurgence in the near future.