Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back in Orlando vs. Magic

An underappreciated quality of the NBA schedule is it allows for a quick turnaround. After an underwhelming performance in New Orleans on Thursday, the Nuggets (3-2) will be thankful they won’t have to ruminate on it for too long as they face the Magic in Orlando on Saturday.

The Magic are 2-3 and have been a strong outfit at the Amway Center as they are 2-1 on their home court. Orlando has managed to be competitive despite struggling immensely on offense. The team is last in scoring in the NBA (94.8 points per game), field-goal percentage (39.1) and third to last in three-point percentage (29.1). Defensively is where Steve Clifford’s team shines as it is second in opponent scoring (99.6) and third in opponent three-point percentage (28.7).

For a Nuggets team that has struggled in being cohesive on offense, the team will need to get back to moving the ball effectively and efficiently if they want to halt its losing skid at two games. .

Denver has won six in a row against Orlando, sweeping their last three season series.

Tune in info: TV: 5 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE, NBA TV RADIO: KKSE 950AM

Projected Starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić

Here are the key storylines:

Can the Nuggets star duo get back on track?

Nikola Jokićis averaging 15 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists, but he has yet to display the level of assertiveness he showed last season – especially during the playoffs. In the Nuggets’ opening five games, the Serbian center is shooting the ball 12.2 times per game, his lowest total since his initial year as a starter in the 2016-17 season. According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Denver is 122-87 (.584) when Jokić attempts at least 10 shots. When he shoots less, the team is 60-77 (.438). In the last two games, he’s taken just 14 field goal attempts. Denver needs a more aggressive Jokić in order to win games.

Denver’s other leading man, Jamal Murray, has had an on and off start for the team. He was superb against the Suns with a 27-point outburst and some solid defensive moments in the Nuggets’ opening three games but has tailed off since. The 22-year-old has hit just one of his last eight three point attempts, a number the Nuggets need to see more efficiency in if they want similar production to the offense they had last season. When Murray is on from behind the arc, it opens up the floor for the other starters on the court.

If the two players can get back to their normal production, it would be a welcome boost for Malone’s team.

Dealing with AG

Aaron Gordon is off to a slow start this season, averaging just 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds on 35.1 percent shooting, but his inside-out game could present challenges for Michael Malone’s team.

Last season against largely the same Nuggets roster, Gordon put up 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the two contests. While the first game was a comfortable win for the Nuggets, the second game went to OT and Gordon hit three triples in the loss – underlying his ability to be a threat from deep.

Gordon had a frigid start to the season, but he started to show encouraging signs as he went for 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Knicks on Oct. 30. It is imperative the Nuggets don’t allow him to get off to a good start Saturday.

Battle of the benches

Denver prides itself on having the best bench in the NBA, but the second unit has been outperformed mightily in the past two games. The group has allowed the Mavericks bench to score 62 and allowed the Pelicans’ reserves to put up 59 in consecutive games. The trend has to stop on Saturday.

Orlando’s bench is 22nd in the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points per game and led by Markelle Fultz, whose career appears to be back on track after several setbacks since being drafted in 2017. Futz is averaging a career-high 47.5 percent on field goals, though he still struggles with long distance shooting – hitting just 21.4 percent from downtown.

Denver’s bench is currently middle of the pack in scoring as it averages 36.8 points per game (16th). That number could be going up soon, considering the recent inclusion of Michael Porter Jr., who was one of the few bright spots in Denver’s loss on Thursday. The highly-touted Nuggets rookie scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grab four boards in 21 minutes of action. If Malik Beasley and Monte Morris can return to the levels of last season, Denver’s bench could have the edge in Orlando.